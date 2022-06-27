Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
London, June 27
27 June 2022
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2022 will commence on 27 June 2022 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 27 July 2022.
The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.
Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846