Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 29 June 2022. ISIN DK0061276656 ------------------------------------------------------ Name Investin I&T Nordiske Aktier Large Cap ------------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 260688 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name INIITNAKTLC ------------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66