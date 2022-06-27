Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Duearity AB (329/22)

Trading in Duearity AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 30, 2022. Short name: DEAR BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017885098 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 257027 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ABon +46 11 32 30 732.