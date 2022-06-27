Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022

WKN: A3CPE5 ISIN: SE0015949482 Ticker-Symbol: 9DS 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
08:03 Uhr
0,644 Euro
-0,056
-8,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DUEARITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUEARITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2022 | 11:41
67 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Duearity AB (329/22)

Trading in Duearity AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading
day is June 30, 2022. 

Short name:  DEAR BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017885098
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 257027   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning ABon +46 11 32 30 732.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
