Italian Exhibition Group: AFRICA, THE GREEN TRANSITION GATHERS SPEED

Ecomondo and Key Energy 2022 (Italy) focus on environmental challenges in North African and Sub-Saharan countries

Participation of the European Commission

An exchange of knowledge and opportunities

Africa Green Growth, the forum with African embassies, governments and institutions

RIMINI, Italy, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From climate change to recycling materials and the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energies. Environmental challenges and opportunities in North African and sub-Saharan countries will be the focus of part of the debate at Ecomondo and Key Energy 2022 (Italy, Rimini Expo Centre, 8th - 11th November), events organised by IEG - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP, Europe's reference point for ecological and energy transition. "The most comprehensive exhibition in the field of circular and renewable energy, a platform for business and research," says IEG's CEO, Corrado Peraboni, "will, in fact, also become a veritable powerhouse for networking and exchanging opportunities between Europe and Africa."

THE INTERNATIONAL EVENTS

Visitors will be greeted by a solid proposal of global conferences developed by the Ecomondo and Key Energy Technical-Scientific Committees, chaired respectively by Fabio Fava and Gianni Silvestrini, at which the European Commission will also participate. A range of conferences and seminars that will feature international, national and local institutions, public and private companies and the scientific world.

AFRICA GREEN GROWTH, THE FORUM

African embassies, governments and institutions will be meeting at the 2nd edition of "Africa Green Growth": under discussion, growth opportunities in the fields of "Green Hydrogen" and "Water Energy and Food Nexus" with a focus on the circular economy and youth entrepreneurship in Africa's ever-increasing integration into world economy circuits. The event will be organised by RES4Africa and the Ecomondo-Key Energy Scientific Committee with the support of ITA-Italian Trade Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation andthe Ministry of Ecological Transition.

NEW ENERGIES

The transition from fossil carbon will feature in "Transition towards carbon neutrality", an event chaired by the OECD's Bio-, Nano- and Converging Technologies (BNCT) task force, that will deal with the urgent need for a global carbon management strategy for the chemical sector that would endorse the sustainable circular economy approach.

DROUGHT AND ALTERNATIVE WATER SOURCES

Furthermore, the European Commission will attend "Water Projects Europe: Actions needed for water scarcity and drought (focus on Mediterranean)" organised with Water Europeon EU-funded projects regarding water shortage challenges; the afternoon session will be chaired byFrancesco Fatone.

The constantly updated programme:

