27.06.2022 | 12:22
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 27

27 June 2022

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that, Ben Goldsmith, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased on 7 June 2022 8,700 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 107.75 pence per share and on 24 June 2022 18,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 99.85 pence per share, all for ISAs on behalf of his children.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Goldsmith now holds interests in a total of 1,273,255 Ordinary Shares, representing in aggregate 1.59% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8733

