Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: UB Securities Ltd

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity memberships of UB Securities Ltd. The membership will expire as of June 30, 2022. UB Securities Ltd has traded with member ID UB the INET Trading System. Member: UB Securities Ltd INET ID: UB Membership termination: June 30, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Riikka Leppänen or Julian Butterworth telephone +358 9 616 671 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076303