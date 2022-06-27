Anzeige
27.06.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: UB Securities Ltd

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash  
 equity memberships of UB Securities Ltd. The membership will expire as of June 
 30, 2022.                                   
UB Securities Ltd has traded with member ID UB the INET Trading System.     
Member:                   UB Securities Ltd          
INET ID:                  UB                 
Membership termination:           June 30, 2022            



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Riikka  
 Leppänen or Julian Butterworth telephone +358 9 616 671            
                                        
Nasdaq Helsinki

