Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards. The awards program recognizes remarkable PR and communications campaigns and impressive individual and agency contributions to the industry. The Bulldog Awards offer a unique, industry-specific evaluation process by being the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists.

"This year's entries were the most impressive I've ever seen," says Christopher Elliott, award-winning journalist, author, consumer advocate and long-time Bulldog Awards judge. "They showed PR pros at their best-helping clients overcome seemingly impossible business challenges, navigating the treacherous waters of an unpredictable pandemic, or offering to assist the neediest in society. It's a defining moment for the industry. I'm honored to be a part of it."

The entries certainly impressed our outstanding panel of judges who had to determine category and Grand Prize winners. This year's campaign, agency, and individual Grand Prize winners are:

Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe for Best Campaign of 2021

by MullenLowe for Fahlgren Mortine for Best PR Agency of 2021

Kathy Bloomgarden of Ruder Finn for PR Star of 2021

Grand Prize winners are selected from among the nominations that are entered in multiple categories and win gold at least once.

"It's always my pleasure to be on this panel of judges," says Mary Ellen Walsh, award-winning journalist and Bulldog Awards judge. "The campaigns this year really homed in on organic story-telling techniques and user generated content. Through the innovative use of social media, corporate blogs, virtual press rooms, and translation, the nominees successfully generated a wider global awareness of their brand and clients."

The winning individuals, teams, agencies, and companies have earned the honor of becoming Bulldog Awards recipients, in addition to widespread promotion across Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and associated websites. The Grand Prize winners also receive a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their award collection.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards!

Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.

Campaign Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Campaign of 2021

Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe

Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign

Gold: AHS Night Bites Bakery by NVE Experience Agency

by NVE Experience Agency Silver: PAW Patrol: The Movie by Spin Master

by Spin Master Bronze: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit by Lobeline Communications

Best Beauty, Fashion, or Lifestyle Campaign

Gold: Billabong x Wrangler® Collection by French/West/Vaughan

Best Brand Launch

Gold: Ambiq by Ambiq

by Ambiq Silver: Relaunching Wolfspeed: The Leader of the Pack in Silicon Carbide Technology by French/West/Vaughan

Best Business to Business Campaign

Gold: How the 4A's Re-Established its Leadership Position and Grew its Membership by The Sway Effect

by The Sway Effect Silver: Brodeur Partners by Brodeur Partners

by Brodeur Partners Bronze: Hired: Salaries Amid the Great Resignation by Gravitate PR

Best Business to Consumer Campaign

Gold: Canadian Tire Christmas Trail by Canadian Tire Corporation

Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget

Gold: TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend Launches with Viral Chicken Wings Recipe by Gillian Small PR

by Gillian Small PR Silver: National Museum of American History by National Museum of American History

by National Museum of American History Bronze: Tree BnB - a place for everyone by FSC Global Development GmbH

Best Community Engagement Campaign

Gold: Cloud Paper - Flush Campaign by Cloud Paper

by Cloud Paper Silver: TABASCO® Brand Enters the HotSauceWars by Hunter PR

by Hunter PR Bronze: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health

Best Community Relations Campaign

Gold: Highwire for COOP by Highwire PR

by Highwire PR Silver: Revitalizing Newark Symphony Hall by Violet PR

by Violet PR Bronze: Hunger Action Month by The GIANT Company

Best Consumer Product Launch

Gold: Archer and LaunchSquad Embrace Future of Transportation with eVTOL Demonstrator Aircraft by LaunchSquad

by LaunchSquad Silver: Lanzamientos Xiaomi by SmartPR S.A.S

by SmartPR S.A.S Bronze: SEGA Reimagines a Nintendo Wii Classic with a Vibrant Video Campaign for Sonic Colors: Ultimate by SEGA

Best Content Marketing Campaign

Gold: Oracle AI@Work 2022 by Oracle

Best Covid-19 Response Campaign

Gold: Kaiser Permanente by Kaiser Permanente

by Kaiser Permanente Silver: BRG Communications and American College of Preventive Medicine by BRG Communications

by BRG Communications Bronze: Monter Employment Index by MullenLowe

Best Crisis Management

Gold: Technica Communications Guides Client Crisis to $13M in Funding by Technica Communications

by Technica Communications Silver: Preserving Denver7's Future by SideCar PR

by SideCar PR Bronze: The Reinvention of Signet Jewelers - How the Brand is Establishing New Industry Standards From Wall Street to Main Street by The Sway Effect

Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign

Gold: BAND-AID OURTONE by Hunter PR

by Hunter PR Silver: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health

by Genentech and Syneos Health Bronze: BUCHANAN'S Scotch Whisky Introduces The What Glory We Are Campaign Celebrating Those Who Embody the Spirit of the 200%: 100% Hispanic and 100% American by Hunter PR

Best Financial Services Campaign

Gold: Finance of America Mortgage by Sloane & Company

by Sloane & Company Silver: Mighty PR by Mighty PR

by Mighty PR Bronze: BackBay Communications by BackBay Communications

Best Food & Beverages Campaign

Gold: Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe

by MullenLowe Silver: TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend Launches with Viral Chicken Wings Recipe by Gillian Small PR

by Gillian Small PR Bronze: Pendleton Whisky Limited Edition Military Appreciation Bottle by French/West/Vaughan

Best Global Campaign

Gold: The Changed Traveler: Hilton Explores Emerging Travel Trends Two Years Into The Pandemic by Hilton

by Hilton Silver: Mastercard Five by Rogers & Cowan PMK

by Rogers & Cowan PMK Bronze: KTPO by Bullfrog + Baum

Best Government/Public Service Campaign

Gold: Sparking National Attention to Help MuralNet Close Tribal Digital Divide by Outside Labs

by Outside Labs Silver: Selling Pittsburgh International Airport's Transformation by Violet PR

Best Green Environmental/Sustainability Campaign

Gold: Cloud Paper - Flush Campaign by Cloud Paper

by Cloud Paper Silver: LaunchSquad Helps Carbon180 Combat Climate Change by Taking Carbon Removal from Science Fiction to Reality by LaunchSquad

by LaunchSquad Bronze: Infineon VW ID.4 Campaign by Wireside Communications

Best Healthcare Campaign

Gold: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health

by Genentech and Syneos Health Silver: Wolf tells the SMA story by Edelman Italy

by Edelman Italy Bronze: Ellume and LaunchSquad Fight Global COVID-19 Battle with World's First Over-the-Counter, Fully At-Home Diagnostic Test by LaunchSquad

Best Integration of Traditional and New Media

Gold: Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe

by MullenLowe Silver: Honey Bunches of Oats "Makes a Bunch Happen" by Hunter PR

by Hunter PR Bronze: Trane® Residential Annual PR Program by Havas Formula

Best Investor Relations

Gold: Pushpay by Pushpay

by Pushpay Silver: The Reinvention of Signet Jewelers - How the Brand is Establishing New Industry Standards From Wall Street to Main Street by The Sway Effect

by The Sway Effect Bronze: Solebury Trout by Solebury Trout

Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign

Gold: SAGE - Advocacy & Services for LGBTQ+ Elders by Dittoe PR

by Dittoe PR Silver: Hawthorne Strategy Group by Hawthorne Strategy Group

by Hawthorne Strategy Group Bronze: Life. Supported. - New York Disability Advocates with Kivvit by Kivvit

Best Media Relations Campaign

Gold: Tier One Partners and Ally Bank by Tier One Partners

by Tier One Partners Silver: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health

by Genentech and Syneos Health Bronze: Scott Circle Communications by Scott Circle Communications

Best Newsjacking Campaign

Gold: Smashburger Calls To End The Chicken Wars by Havas Formula

by Havas Formula Silver: Say Communications by Say Communications

by Say Communications Bronze: Good Catch OurWay by Sharp Think

Best Not-for-Profit/Association Campaign

Gold: How the 4A's Re-Established its Leadership Position and Grew its Membership by The Sway Effect

by The Sway Effect Silver: Call of Duty Endowment - CODEMedicalHeroes by Call of Duty Endowment

by Call of Duty Endowment Bronze: LaunchSquad Supports The Trevor Project's Focus on Innovation to Save LGBTQ Lives by LaunchSquad

Best PR Podcast

Gold: Spill the Ink podcast by Reputation Ink

by Reputation Ink Silver: Global Results Communications PR 360 Podcast by Global Results Communications

Best Public Affairs Campaign

Gold: Fighting For Our Veteran's Health by ROKK Solutions

by ROKK Solutions Silver: Hotel Worker Right to Return to Work by C-Strategies Inc.

by C-Strategies Inc. Bronze: CYBER.ORG by Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications

Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt

Gold: Kinetic Sand - "Please Do Touch the Art" by Spin Master

by Spin Master Silver: Ally's TotallyCovered Campaign by Tier One Partners

by Tier One Partners Bronze: Canadian Tire Christmas Trail by Canadian Tire Corporation

Best Technology/Software Campaign

Gold: MacKeeper by Lightspeed PR & Marketing

by Lightspeed PR & Marketing Silver: Relaunching Wolfspeed: The Leader of the Pack in Silicon Carbide Technology by French/West/Vaughan

by French/West/Vaughan Bronze: Waabi and LaunchSquad launch revolutionary simulator, Waabi World by LaunchSquad

Best Thought Leadership Campaign

Gold: Delivering a Reliable, Greener Grid for the Future of New York by New York Independent System Operator

by New York Independent System Operator Silver: Ambiq by Ambiq

by Ambiq Bronze: Amendola Raises HSBlox Profile in Value-Based Care Landscape by Amendola Communications

Best Travel & Tourism Campaign

Gold: Hilton Extends Hospitality Through "Hilton at Home" Digital Content Series, Offering Insider Tips to Make Consumers' Homes and Lives More Hospitable During Global Pandemic by Hilton

Best Use of Influencers

Gold: Captain Sandy Yawn Campaign: Peppercomm for Travelers Insurance by Peppercomm

by Peppercomm Silver: Truvia: Competitive Conquest by RF|Binder

by RF|Binder Bronze: The MRKT by The MRKT

Best Use of Personality/Celebrity

Gold: Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce by Popeyes

by Popeyes Silver: Sonic Fin x Russell Wilson by Spin Master

by Spin Master Bronze: SLS Brickell x Kendall Jenner by Tara Solomon, Inc.

Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer

Gold: Fender Uses Nationwide Survey, Doubles Down On Beginner Tools To Break Down Barriers, Demystifies Guitar by Fender

by Fender Silver: Ipsos by Clyde Group

by Clyde Group Bronze: Hired: Salaries Amid the Great Resignation by Gravitate PR

Best Use of Social Media

Gold: ShotforSam Vaccine Incentive Program by MullenLowe

by MullenLowe Silver: Beyond Connected to Westchester Tourism by Mower

by Mower Bronze: Wines of Germany USA: Prost Every Moment by RF|Binder

Best Use of Video/Multimedia

Gold: ASRC Federal James Webb Space Telescope Videos by ASRC Federal

by ASRC Federal Silver: National Parks Conservation Association & Limestone Branch Distillery Talking Parks Video Series by National Parks Conservation Association

by National Parks Conservation Association Bronze: First American National Commercial Services: Digitizing Commercial Title with ClarityFirst by RF|Binder

Best Viral Campaign

Gold: Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe

by MullenLowe Silver: TABASCO® Brand Enters the HotSauceWars by Hunter PR

by Hunter PR Bronze: Magic Shave by Agency Guacamole

Best Virtual Event Campaign

Gold: MediaTek Mobile Latam Congress - MMLC by SmartPR S.A.S

by SmartPR S.A.S Silver: AARP Movies For Grownups 2022 by Rogers & Cowan PMK

Best Visual Storytelling Campaign

Gold: Pendleton Whisky Limited Edition Military Appreciation Bottle by French/West/Vaughan

Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign

Gold: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health

by Genentech and Syneos Health Silver: AHS Night Bites Bakery by NVE Experience Agency

by NVE Experience Agency Bronze: Angry Orchard x Bryte Boards Collaboration by MullenLowe

Individual or Team Categories

Grand Prize - PR Star of 2021

Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn

Leader of the Year (Agency)

Gold: Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn

Silver: Natalie Best, French/West/Vaughan

Bronze: Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group

Media Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Maryam Ayromlou, Ruder Finn

Silver: Jodi Einhorn, Red Havas

Bronze: Gabbi DiNoble, MullenLowe

PR Professional Who Makes a Difference

Gold: Rosemary Ostmann, RoseComm

Silver: Tara Solomon, Tara Solomon, Inc.

Bronze: Bilal Kaiser, Agency Guacamole

PR Star Under 40

Gold: Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

Silver: Stephanie Clarke, Red Havas

Bronze: Caroline Ponseti, The Herald Group

PR Up and Comer

Gold: Shane Blackburn, Red Havas

Silver: Jennifer Wright, Hawthorne Strategy Group

Bronze: Heyli Lopez, SPM Communications

Public Relations Professional of the Year

Gold: Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn

Silver: Linda Descano, CFA, Red Havas

Bronze: Neil Alumkal, Stuntman PR

Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year

Gold: The MRKT

Silver: The Agency

Bronze: V2 Communications

Best PR and Communications In-House Team of the Year

Gold: Ambiq

Silver: Genesis Crypto Market Commentary Program, Genesis Global Trading

Agency Categories

Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2021

Fahlgren Mortine

Agency That Gets Results

Gold: Fahlgren Mortine

Silver: Forefront Communications

Bronze: Vicarious PR

Best Boutique Agency

Gold: Violet PR

Silver: Capwell Communications

Bronze: Grey Matter Marketing

Best Industry-Focused Agency

Gold: Vested

Silver: Capwell Communications

Bronze: Forefront Communications

Best New Agency

Gold: Knights Media & Public Relations

Silver: Milk & Honey PR

Bronze: Boost Public Relations

Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year

Gold: Fahlgren Mortine

Silver: BLASTmedia

Bronze: GingerMay

Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Fahlgren Mortine

Bronze: Vicarious PR

Large Agency of the Year

Gold: French/West/Vaughan

Silver: Ruder Finn

Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine

Midsize Agency of the Year

Gold: The Abbi Agency

Silver: Merritt Group

Bronze: Dittoe Public Relations

Most Innovative Agency

Gold: Ruder Finn

Silver: Forefront Communications

Bronze: Kivvit

Small Agency of the Year

Gold: Capwell Communications

Silver: Boost Public Relations

