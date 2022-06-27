Ridgefield Park, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards. The awards program recognizes remarkable PR and communications campaigns and impressive individual and agency contributions to the industry. The Bulldog Awards offer a unique, industry-specific evaluation process by being the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists.
"This year's entries were the most impressive I've ever seen," says Christopher Elliott, award-winning journalist, author, consumer advocate and long-time Bulldog Awards judge. "They showed PR pros at their best-helping clients overcome seemingly impossible business challenges, navigating the treacherous waters of an unpredictable pandemic, or offering to assist the neediest in society. It's a defining moment for the industry. I'm honored to be a part of it."
The entries certainly impressed our outstanding panel of judges who had to determine category and Grand Prize winners. This year's campaign, agency, and individual Grand Prize winners are:
- Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe for Best Campaign of 2021
- Fahlgren Mortine for Best PR Agency of 2021
- Kathy Bloomgarden of Ruder Finn for PR Star of 2021
Grand Prize winners are selected from among the nominations that are entered in multiple categories and win gold at least once.
"It's always my pleasure to be on this panel of judges," says Mary Ellen Walsh, award-winning journalist and Bulldog Awards judge. "The campaigns this year really homed in on organic story-telling techniques and user generated content. Through the innovative use of social media, corporate blogs, virtual press rooms, and translation, the nominees successfully generated a wider global awareness of their brand and clients."
The winning individuals, teams, agencies, and companies have earned the honor of becoming Bulldog Awards recipients, in addition to widespread promotion across Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and associated websites. The Grand Prize winners also receive a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their award collection.
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards!
Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.
Campaign Categories
Grand Prize - Best PR Campaign of 2021
- Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe
Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign
- Gold: AHS Night Bites Bakery by NVE Experience Agency
- Silver: PAW Patrol: The Movie by Spin Master
- Bronze: The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit by Lobeline Communications
Best Beauty, Fashion, or Lifestyle Campaign
- Gold: Billabong x Wrangler® Collection by French/West/Vaughan
Best Brand Launch
- Gold: Ambiq by Ambiq
- Silver: Relaunching Wolfspeed: The Leader of the Pack in Silicon Carbide Technology by French/West/Vaughan
Best Business to Business Campaign
- Gold: How the 4A's Re-Established its Leadership Position and Grew its Membership by The Sway Effect
- Silver: Brodeur Partners by Brodeur Partners
- Bronze: Hired: Salaries Amid the Great Resignation by Gravitate PR
Best Business to Consumer Campaign
- Gold: Canadian Tire Christmas Trail by Canadian Tire Corporation
Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget
- Gold: TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend Launches with Viral Chicken Wings Recipe by Gillian Small PR
- Silver: National Museum of American History by National Museum of American History
- Bronze: Tree BnB - a place for everyone by FSC Global Development GmbH
Best Community Engagement Campaign
- Gold: Cloud Paper - Flush Campaign by Cloud Paper
- Silver: TABASCO® Brand Enters the HotSauceWars by Hunter PR
- Bronze: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health
Best Community Relations Campaign
- Gold: Highwire for COOP by Highwire PR
- Silver: Revitalizing Newark Symphony Hall by Violet PR
- Bronze: Hunger Action Month by The GIANT Company
Best Consumer Product Launch
- Gold: Archer and LaunchSquad Embrace Future of Transportation with eVTOL Demonstrator Aircraft by LaunchSquad
- Silver: Lanzamientos Xiaomi by SmartPR S.A.S
- Bronze: SEGA Reimagines a Nintendo Wii Classic with a Vibrant Video Campaign for Sonic Colors: Ultimate by SEGA
Best Content Marketing Campaign
- Gold: Oracle AI@Work 2022 by Oracle
Best Covid-19 Response Campaign
- Gold: Kaiser Permanente by Kaiser Permanente
- Silver: BRG Communications and American College of Preventive Medicine by BRG Communications
- Bronze: Monter Employment Index by MullenLowe
Best Crisis Management
- Gold: Technica Communications Guides Client Crisis to $13M in Funding by Technica Communications
- Silver: Preserving Denver7's Future by SideCar PR
- Bronze: The Reinvention of Signet Jewelers - How the Brand is Establishing New Industry Standards From Wall Street to Main Street by The Sway Effect
Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign
- Gold: BAND-AID OURTONE by Hunter PR
- Silver: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health
- Bronze: BUCHANAN'S Scotch Whisky Introduces The What Glory We Are Campaign Celebrating Those Who Embody the Spirit of the 200%: 100% Hispanic and 100% American by Hunter PR
Best Financial Services Campaign
- Gold: Finance of America Mortgage by Sloane & Company
- Silver: Mighty PR by Mighty PR
- Bronze: BackBay Communications by BackBay Communications
Best Food & Beverages Campaign
- Gold: Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe
- Silver: TWIX® Shakers Seasoning Blend Launches with Viral Chicken Wings Recipe by Gillian Small PR
- Bronze: Pendleton Whisky Limited Edition Military Appreciation Bottle by French/West/Vaughan
Best Global Campaign
- Gold: The Changed Traveler: Hilton Explores Emerging Travel Trends Two Years Into The Pandemic by Hilton
- Silver: Mastercard Five by Rogers & Cowan PMK
- Bronze: KTPO by Bullfrog + Baum
Best Government/Public Service Campaign
- Gold: Sparking National Attention to Help MuralNet Close Tribal Digital Divide by Outside Labs
- Silver: Selling Pittsburgh International Airport's Transformation by Violet PR
Best Green Environmental/Sustainability Campaign
- Gold: Cloud Paper - Flush Campaign by Cloud Paper
- Silver: LaunchSquad Helps Carbon180 Combat Climate Change by Taking Carbon Removal from Science Fiction to Reality by LaunchSquad
- Bronze: Infineon VW ID.4 Campaign by Wireside Communications
Best Healthcare Campaign
- Gold: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health
- Silver: Wolf tells the SMA story by Edelman Italy
- Bronze: Ellume and LaunchSquad Fight Global COVID-19 Battle with World's First Over-the-Counter, Fully At-Home Diagnostic Test by LaunchSquad
Best Integration of Traditional and New Media
- Gold: Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe
- Silver: Honey Bunches of Oats "Makes a Bunch Happen" by Hunter PR
- Bronze: Trane® Residential Annual PR Program by Havas Formula
Best Investor Relations
- Gold: Pushpay by Pushpay
- Silver: The Reinvention of Signet Jewelers - How the Brand is Establishing New Industry Standards From Wall Street to Main Street by The Sway Effect
- Bronze: Solebury Trout by Solebury Trout
Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign
- Gold: SAGE - Advocacy & Services for LGBTQ+ Elders by Dittoe PR
- Silver: Hawthorne Strategy Group by Hawthorne Strategy Group
- Bronze: Life. Supported. - New York Disability Advocates with Kivvit by Kivvit
Best Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: Tier One Partners and Ally Bank by Tier One Partners
- Silver: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health
- Bronze: Scott Circle Communications by Scott Circle Communications
Best Newsjacking Campaign
- Gold: Smashburger Calls To End The Chicken Wars by Havas Formula
- Silver: Say Communications by Say Communications
- Bronze: Good Catch OurWay by Sharp Think
Best Not-for-Profit/Association Campaign
- Gold: How the 4A's Re-Established its Leadership Position and Grew its Membership by The Sway Effect
- Silver: Call of Duty Endowment - CODEMedicalHeroes by Call of Duty Endowment
- Bronze: LaunchSquad Supports The Trevor Project's Focus on Innovation to Save LGBTQ Lives by LaunchSquad
Best PR Podcast
- Gold: Spill the Ink podcast by Reputation Ink
- Silver: Global Results Communications PR 360 Podcast by Global Results Communications
Best Public Affairs Campaign
- Gold: Fighting For Our Veteran's Health by ROKK Solutions
- Silver: Hotel Worker Right to Return to Work by C-Strategies Inc.
- Bronze: CYBER.ORG by Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications
Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt
- Gold: Kinetic Sand - "Please Do Touch the Art" by Spin Master
- Silver: Ally's TotallyCovered Campaign by Tier One Partners
- Bronze: Canadian Tire Christmas Trail by Canadian Tire Corporation
Best Technology/Software Campaign
- Gold: MacKeeper by Lightspeed PR & Marketing
- Silver: Relaunching Wolfspeed: The Leader of the Pack in Silicon Carbide Technology by French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze: Waabi and LaunchSquad launch revolutionary simulator, Waabi World by LaunchSquad
Best Thought Leadership Campaign
- Gold: Delivering a Reliable, Greener Grid for the Future of New York by New York Independent System Operator
- Silver: Ambiq by Ambiq
- Bronze: Amendola Raises HSBlox Profile in Value-Based Care Landscape by Amendola Communications
Best Travel & Tourism Campaign
- Gold: Hilton Extends Hospitality Through "Hilton at Home" Digital Content Series, Offering Insider Tips to Make Consumers' Homes and Lives More Hospitable During Global Pandemic by Hilton
Best Use of Influencers
- Gold: Captain Sandy Yawn Campaign: Peppercomm for Travelers Insurance by Peppercomm
- Silver: Truvia: Competitive Conquest by RF|Binder
- Bronze: The MRKT by The MRKT
Best Use of Personality/Celebrity
- Gold: Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce by Popeyes
- Silver: Sonic Fin x Russell Wilson by Spin Master
- Bronze: SLS Brickell x Kendall Jenner by Tara Solomon, Inc.
Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer
- Gold: Fender Uses Nationwide Survey, Doubles Down On Beginner Tools To Break Down Barriers, Demystifies Guitar by Fender
- Silver: Ipsos by Clyde Group
- Bronze: Hired: Salaries Amid the Great Resignation by Gravitate PR
Best Use of Social Media
- Gold: ShotforSam Vaccine Incentive Program by MullenLowe
- Silver: Beyond Connected to Westchester Tourism by Mower
- Bronze: Wines of Germany USA: Prost Every Moment by RF|Binder
Best Use of Video/Multimedia
- Gold: ASRC Federal James Webb Space Telescope Videos by ASRC Federal
- Silver: National Parks Conservation Association & Limestone Branch Distillery Talking Parks Video Series by National Parks Conservation Association
- Bronze: First American National Commercial Services: Digitizing Commercial Title with ClarityFirst by RF|Binder
Best Viral Campaign
- Gold: Tropicana Toothpaste by MullenLowe
- Silver: TABASCO® Brand Enters the HotSauceWars by Hunter PR
- Bronze: Magic Shave by Agency Guacamole
Best Virtual Event Campaign
- Gold: MediaTek Mobile Latam Congress - MMLC by SmartPR S.A.S
- Silver: AARP Movies For Grownups 2022 by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Best Visual Storytelling Campaign
- Gold: Pendleton Whisky Limited Edition Military Appreciation Bottle by French/West/Vaughan
Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign
- Gold: Claiming New SPACES for People Living With Disabilities by Genentech and Syneos Health
- Silver: AHS Night Bites Bakery by NVE Experience Agency
- Bronze: Angry Orchard x Bryte Boards Collaboration by MullenLowe
Individual or Team Categories
Grand Prize - PR Star of 2021
- Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn
Leader of the Year (Agency)
- Gold: Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn
- Silver: Natalie Best, French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze: Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group
Media Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold: Maryam Ayromlou, Ruder Finn
- Silver: Jodi Einhorn, Red Havas
- Bronze: Gabbi DiNoble, MullenLowe
PR Professional Who Makes a Difference
- Gold: Rosemary Ostmann, RoseComm
- Silver: Tara Solomon, Tara Solomon, Inc.
- Bronze: Bilal Kaiser, Agency Guacamole
PR Star Under 40
- Gold: Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications
- Silver: Stephanie Clarke, Red Havas
- Bronze: Caroline Ponseti, The Herald Group
PR Up and Comer
- Gold: Shane Blackburn, Red Havas
- Silver: Jennifer Wright, Hawthorne Strategy Group
- Bronze: Heyli Lopez, SPM Communications
Public Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold: Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn
- Silver: Linda Descano, CFA, Red Havas
- Bronze: Neil Alumkal, Stuntman PR
Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year
- Gold: The MRKT
- Silver: The Agency
- Bronze: V2 Communications
Best PR and Communications In-House Team of the Year
- Gold: Ambiq
- Silver: Genesis Crypto Market Commentary Program, Genesis Global Trading
Agency Categories
Grand Prize - Best PR Agency of 2021
- Fahlgren Mortine
Agency That Gets Results
- Gold: Fahlgren Mortine
- Silver: Forefront Communications
- Bronze: Vicarious PR
Best Boutique Agency
- Gold: Violet PR
- Silver: Capwell Communications
- Bronze: Grey Matter Marketing
Best Industry-Focused Agency
- Gold: Vested
- Silver: Capwell Communications
- Bronze: Forefront Communications
Best New Agency
- Gold: Knights Media & Public Relations
- Silver: Milk & Honey PR
- Bronze: Boost Public Relations
Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year
- Gold: Fahlgren Mortine
- Silver: BLASTmedia
- Bronze: GingerMay
Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: Fahlgren Mortine
- Bronze: Vicarious PR
Large Agency of the Year
- Gold: French/West/Vaughan
- Silver: Ruder Finn
- Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine
Midsize Agency of the Year
- Gold: The Abbi Agency
- Silver: Merritt Group
- Bronze: Dittoe Public Relations
Most Innovative Agency
- Gold: Ruder Finn
- Silver: Forefront Communications
- Bronze: Kivvit
Small Agency of the Year
- Gold: Capwell Communications
- Silver: Boost Public Relations
About Bulldog Reporter
Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, and many other topics you won't find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog Awards are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communication professionals.
About Agility PR Solutions
Agility PR Solutions, INNODATA INC.'s (NASDAQ: INOD) AI-enabled industry platform for public relations and media analysis, streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Global organizations rely on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support, Agility enables success for today's communicators.
Contact
Richard Carufel
Editor and Awards Judge, Bulldog Reporter
richard.carufel@bulldogreporter.com
https://bulldogawards.com/
