Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson and members of ACME's technical team will be meeting and presenting a detailed overview of ACME's US and Canadian lithium projects to industry and investment representatives at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2022 Monday June 27th to Wednesday June 29th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Fastmarkets Lithium and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

ACME Lithium recently announced that it had successfully completed hole DH-1 at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project to a total depth of 1400 feet or 427 meters below ground surface. Prospective basin sediments have been encountered and delineated as highly probable for aquifer units based on permeability features, lithology, and color. Sampling is ongoing and will target stratigraphic features expected to contain brine. These samples are being sent to an independent lab and analyzed for lithium, boron, and other minerals typical of lithium enriched brine systems.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Cat-Euclid and Shatford Lakes in southeastern Manitoba.

