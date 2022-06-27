Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022

WKN: A3CMYV ISIN: SE0015797873 Ticker-Symbol: 7HH 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,146 Euro
+0,014
+10,61 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LL LUCKY GAMES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LL LUCKY GAMES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2022 | 14:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of LL Lucky Games AB (330/22)

With effect from June 28, 2022, the subscription rights in LL Lucky Games AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 07, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LADYLU TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018169161              
Order book ID:  260709                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in LL Lucky Games
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LADYLU BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018169179              
Order book ID:  260710                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
