Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of LL Lucky Games AB (330/22)

With effect from June 28, 2022, the subscription rights in LL Lucky Games AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 07, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LADYLU TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018169161 Order book ID: 260709 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in LL Lucky Games AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LADYLU BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018169179 Order book ID: 260710 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB