27.06.2022 | 14:05
High-Quality Botanical Ingredient Producer Linnea SA Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation

RIAZZINO, Switzerland, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linnea SA ("Linnea" or "the Company"), is proud to announce that it is celebrating the Company's 40th anniversary in 2022. Linnea has been manufacturing high quality botanical ingredients at their GMP certified facility in Ticino, Switzerland since 1982.

Today Linnea produces a suite of natural beneficial botanical ingredients including: Bilberry, Ginkgo Biloba, Red Clover, 5 HTP, HMR Lignan, Vinpocetine, Vincamine, Butylscopolamine and Cannabinoids.

Since 2016 Linnea has been focusing on producing valuable non-psychoactive cannabinoids. Linnea Cannabinoids delivers innovative trustworthy CBD ingredients for the pharmaceutical, dietary ingredients and cosmetics industries. Their CBD is available as a GMP-certified full spectrum extract and a 99% pure isolate. It is rare to find a company in the cannabinoid industry producing GMP-certified pharmaceutical-grade products with decades of experience.

Linnea's newest product is a standardized full spectrum CBG (Cannabigerol) extract which is available for the food and cosmetics market.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 40 year anniversary and it is due to this experience that we are proud to have been able to create some of the only GMP certified pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid ingredients for companies to use in their product formulations. We believe quality and high standards are vital for cannabis companies and consumers," said Susanne Caspar, the CEO of Linnea.

Linnea's mission since its founding has been to improve people's lives with high-quality standardized products, and they continue to live by this mission today. The company is constantly innovating new products and investing in sustainability projects.

For more information about Linnea's mission or to view their cannabinoid product line, please visit their websites: https://www.linneacannabinoids.ch (https://www.linneacannabinoids.ch) or www.linnea.ch (http://www.linnea.ch)

About Linnea:

Linnea has been providing gold-standard botanical ingredients for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and dietary supplement industries for 40 years. Having expanded into the cannabis and cannabinoid industries in 2016, they helped pave the way in research, standardization and a pharmaceutical level of quality for this emerging global industry.

Contact:

Lucas Wentworth
lucas@nisonco.com (mailto:lucas@nisonco.com)


