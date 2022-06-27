Intrusion, Inc. Appoints Kim Pinson as Chief Financial Officer

Pinson brings extensive financial expertise in the Technology/Software sector to Intrusion

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced the appointment of Kim Pinson as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 27, 2022.

Ms. Pinson has over 25 years of experience leading finance and related functions for global software, technology, medical device, healthcare and real estate companies. Prior to joining Intrusion, Ms. Pinson was CFO for NetFortris, a managed IT and UCaaS provider, EndoStim, an early-stage medical device company, and United Orthopedic Group, an orthopedic bracing and healthcare services company. She has also held senior finance leadership roles at Quadrem, Xtria, Novo Networks, and Centex. Ms. Pinson's earlier career began at Grant Thornton in audit, she has a BBA from the University of Texas at Dallas, and she is a licensed certified public accountant.

Tony Scott, Intrusion President and CEO said, "Kim's extensive experience as a CFO coupled with her experience in multiple industry sectors developing and achieving strategic plans, raising debt and equity capital, and completing domestic and international acquisitions, in both private equity and public companies makes her a perfect fit for Intrusion's current and future needs. I and the rest of the management team look forward to working with Kim and know that she will be a key part of ensuring our success in the future."

Ms. Pinson added, "I am honored to join Intrusion at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with Tony and the rest of the leadership team as we execute our transformation and capitalize on the robust opportunities in the evolving cybersecurity marketplace."

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a zero trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Sam Cohen

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706574/Intrusion-Inc-Appoints-Kim-Pinson-as-Chief-Financial-Officer