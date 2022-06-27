27-years-old female patient from Iraq successfully treated for systemic lupus erythematosus at Manipal Hospitals, Delhi

The patient was treated using advanced robotic MVR (mitral valve repair)

NEW DELHI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Delhi, successfully treated a 27-year-old female patient from Iraq with advanced robotic mitral valve repair. The patient was suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and cardiac problem, she was getting treatment at a local hospital in Iraq however she was not getting any relief from the treatment. She was then referred to Dr. Yugal Kishore Mishra, Head of Cardiac Sciences and Chief Cardiovascular Surgeon at Manipal Hospital, Delhi for an advanced and high cardiac surgery. The patient came to the hospital with a complaint experiencing breathlessness, heaviness in the chest, and tiredness for the last 2 years. She was not very comfortable with the traditional stenosis surgery, that's when Dr. Yugal Kishore Mishra and his team decided to perform a robotic mitral valve repair on the patient.

In this case, the patient had Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune illness which can cause inflammation in heart and other organs. The condition can influence heart ailment which can be observed in over half of lupus patients. The doctors chose to proceed with a robotic MVR as robotic surgeries have proven to be one of the most effective methods and is beneficial for the patient. The doctors also used a Cor-Knot technology, which allows them to tie the knot in as little as 2-3 minutes, avoiding any unnecessary delays. As robotic surgeries are minimally invasive procedures, the pain is very minimal because such a procedure does not require spreading the ribs or cutting any bones for the surgery. Therefore, a patient can recover within 2-3 weeks from the surgery, and the chances of infection are also minimal.

Commenting on the uniqueness of this case, Dr. Y K Mishra, Head, Cardiac Sciences and Chief Cardiovascular Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Delhi said, "This case is unique as the patient was suffering from the condition right from the age of 5 years. On diagnosis, we found that her valve was also calcified like a stone, but as she did not want her chest bone to be split, we opted for robotic surgery to perform the mitral valve repair with accuracy. During this procedure, a small 3-inch cut underneath her breast was done to avoid her splitting of the sternum. Robotic surgeries can have a lot of benefits, they are not only beneficial for accuracy, but are also very cosmetically good as compared to conventional surgeries. The patient recovered quickly and was put off the ventilator support on the very next day. "

With the advancement of medical technology all over the world, there are several treatment options that allow patients to get treatment with minimal cuts and faster recovery options. Manipal Hospitals aims to bring in advanced therapies and procedures from different parts of the world to provide the best healthcare facilities to people across India. Manipal Hospital, Delhi has one of the most advanced cardiac departments in Delhi NCR using minimally invasive and robotic surgery.

