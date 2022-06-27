- (PLX AI) - Vestas secures 30 MW order for the Eolmed offshore wind park.
- • A consortium formed by Qair, TotalEnergies and BW Ideol has placed a 30 MW order for the Eolmed offshore wind park, a floating project located 18 km off the coast of Gruissan and Port-la Nouvelle, France, in the Mediterranean Sea
- • The contract includes the supply, transport, installation supervision and commissioning of three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines
- • The turbines will be installed on floating foundations in Port-la Nouvelle and towed to their final location, where they will be anchored to the seabed at a depth of around 60 metres
