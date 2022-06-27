Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Secures Nature-Cide Distribution Partnership with Oldham Chemicals Co.

Oldham Places Initial Order for Company's Pest Control Products; Nature-Cide Products Now Available on Oldham Chemicals Online Store

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, announced today that it has secured a distribution agreement with Oldham Chemicals Co., Inc. ("Oldham"), a premier supplier for the professional pest control and lawn care industry, for its Nature-Cide Pest Management X2 product.

Oldham Chemicals Co., Inc., was formed in 1966 by Millard Oldham and his wife, Ada, as a full-service, family-oriented specialty distribution company in Tennessee. Oldham specializes in customized application equipment for the professional pest control and lawn care industry. The company has 14 service centers in 8 states strategically located throughout the Southeastern United States.

Following an initial order with Med-X, Oldham is now distributing Med-X's Nature-Cide Pest Management X2 product for indoor and outdoor pest control to residential and commercial clients. Nature-Cide uses all-natural, green, environmentally friendly and effective products for the control of insects while repelling insects, rodents, reptiles and various birds.

"Oldham has an unmatched reputation in the industry, and we are privileged they have chosen to offer our products to their clients throughout the Southeastern United States," said Jennifer Mills, President of Med-X. "With nearly 60 years' experience in sales and support of professional pest control and lawn care, Oldham is truly an expert in the field. We believe our Nature-Cide products will perfectly complement Oldham's portfolio, especially given their increasing focus on all-natural pest control solutions. We are eager to work with the entire Oldham team to showcase Nature-Cide to their large base of satisfied customers."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Med-X, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706527/Med-X-Secures-Nature-Cide-Distribution-Partnership-with-Oldham-Chemicals-Co