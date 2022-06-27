Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Launches the Expansion of G2 Secure with 'aChat'

G2 aChat provides secure, live, two-way chat with first responders via the G2 Activator App

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school safety products, launched G2 aChat, an expansion of G2 Secure at the ISTELive22 event in New Orleans, LA today.

With the touch of a button on a mobile device or intercom console, G2 aChat initiates visual and audible lockdown alerts, two-way chat capabilities with first responders, and monitoring of campus wide communications. In addition to these core features, aChat allows teachers to initiate the physical lock down of their classrooms to create safe zones via third party hardware. Through aChat's integration with G2 LINK Classroom Audio System, a teacher can initiate a lockdown procedure from their microphone which is always worn around the neck.

The aChat portion of G2 Secure enables controlled yet expedited communication, empowering school administrators and district leaders to make better decisions to prevent further risk, while simultaneously strengthening first responder's tactical approach during an active threat.

"The launch of this new G2 Secure feature is a testament of our commitment to developing products that matter most to the education community", said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "We continue to focus our resources on improving communication within classrooms and school campuses in entirety in order to make an impact on how quickly our customers are able to react to emergencies and diffuse threats to any student or staff within the building."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

