Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a chemical technology company, announces the creation of "Telescope Automation", a division of the Company that develops automated systems to accelerate chemical and biopharmaceutical research and development. Telescope Automation is pleased to launch its first product, the Direct Inject Liquid Chromatography ("DILC") platform, an innovative instrument for real-time, immediate analysis of chemical reactions. The DILC platform fuses Telescope's proprietary hardware, software, and unique integration know-how with proven sampling technology supplied by an internationally renowned manufacturer of lab instrumentation (the "Sampler Manufacturer"). The Sampler Manufacturer is the global leader in enabling hardware and software technology that accelerates the development of chemical and biological processes.

"We have been engaged by several major global pharmaceutical companies to onboard our DILC platform," said Jason Hein, Telescope CEO. "Telescope has already leveraged this enabling tool across all our operations, and we are now bringing this to market as an unrivaled capability to address an unmet need in process analytics. The versatility and robustness of our platform surpasses other existing solutions for online chemistry analysis."

This product launch enables Telescope to capture the fast-developing market opportunity for the DILC system, generate revenue, and establish the Company as a partner of choice for process laboratory tool integration. The commercial deployment and insight provided by DILC technology will highlight, at an industrial scale, the unique combination of skills Telescope provides to support chemical, biopharmaceutical, and manufacturing process development.

About Telescope's Direct Inject (DILC) Platform

The DILC platform enables rapid, robust online analysis of chemical reactions. Specifically, the system samples batch or continuous processes and automatically quenches, dilutes, and injects the samples into a high- or ultra-performance liquid chromatography ("HPLC" or "UPLC") instrument. When combined with orthogonal techniques such as spectroscopic analysis, this system provides full, comprehensive profiles of chemical reactions in real time (Figure 1).

The DILC system is fully automated and uses the market leading in-situ sampling probe (sold by the Sampler Manufacturer) to deliver reaction samples to HPLC/UPLC instruments in pseudo-real time. The entire process is controlled through Telescope's intuitive software for workflow management. The DILC system ensures precise and reproducible samples, especially in heterogeneous and multiphase reactions or reactions at sub-ambient or elevated temperatures and pressures. Furthermore, the DILC system eliminates delays in quenching that typically lead to variable results and inaccurate analytical information.





Figure 1. Simplified schematic of Telescope's DILC system in an online chemical analysis setup.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/128889_7c35060624b069b5_001full.jpg

Telescope's DILC system provides many advantages in chemical process analysis:

Rapid sampling frequency (the time period between sampling is near-HPLC method run times)

No sample aging (sample is delivered directly to analysis with no exposure to the external environment)

Adjustable dilution supporting a wide range of reaction concentrations

Compatibility with reactions involving: biphasic liquid phases



Daponte, J. A.; Guo, Y.; Ruck, R. T.; Hein, J. E.* "Using an automated monitoring platform for investigations of biphasic reactions." ACS Catal., 2019, 9(12), p. 11484-11491.

heterogeneous solid and liquid phases

Sato, Y.; Liu, J.; Kukor, A. J.; Culhane, J. C.; Tucker, J. L.; Kucera, D. J.; Cochran, B. M.; Hein, J. E.* "Real-time monitoring of solid-liquid slurries: Optimized synthesis of tetrabenazine." J. Org. Chem., 2021, 86(20), p. 14069-14078.

Kukor, A. J.; Guy, M. A.; Hawkins, J. M.; Hein, J. E.* "A robust new tool for online solution-phase sampling of crystallizations." React. Chem. & Eng., 2021, 6(11), p. 2042-2049.

both liquid and gas phases

Epifanov, M.; Foth, P. J.; Gu ,F.; Barrillon, C.; Kanani, S. S.; Higman, C. S.; Hein, J. E.; Sammis, G. M.* "One-Pot 1,1-Dihydrofluoroalkylation of amines using sulfuryl fluoride." J. Am. Chem. Soc., 2018, 140(48), p. 16464-16468.

reactions within an inert environment using air- and/or water-sensitive reagents

Malig, T. C.; Yunker, L. P. E.; Steiner, S.; Hein, J. E.* "Online High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) analysis of Buchwald-Hartwig aminations from within an Inert environment." ACS Cat., 2020, 10(22), p. 13236-13244.

Deem, M. C.; Derasp, J. S.; Malig, T. C.; Legard, K.; Berlinguette, C. P.; Hein, J. E.* "Ring walking as a regioselectivity control element in Pd-catalyzed C-N cross-coupling." Nature Commun., 2022, 13, 2869.

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. A key area of application for these tools is the development of scalable manufacturing processes for mental health medicines in the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, including psychedelic therapeutics. Telescope also applies these toolsets to resolve inefficiencies in industrial process chemistry and manufacturing. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

