

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), is giving 'Stranger Things' fans a special deal, just in time for the July 1 premiere of season four, volume two on Netflix, a popular streaming entertainment service. Fans who try Domino's new mind ordering app for fun can receive a 20 percent off coupon to use on their next online menu-price order.



Domino's mind ordering app is an immersive experience which places 'test subjects' inside Hawkins National Lab in Hawkins, Indiana - transporting them to the center of 'Stranger Things' in 1986. Users can choose to 'Try for Fun' or 'Place a Real Order' within the app, explore the lab, uncover Easter eggs and use their telekinetic powers to gain control of certain objects. Those who 'Try for Fun,' without placing a real order, can access a coupon for 20 percent off the menu price of their next online order.



After downloading the Domino's new mind ordering app from the App Store or from Google Play, user has to select the 'Try for Fun' mode, and focus mind on the pizza box and follow the prompts.



Upon return from the Void and Upside Down, tap the 20 percent off coupon on the screen which would take you to the company website where the discount coupon would be automatically applied to items on the cart.







