Spain recorded a 50% decrease in solar radiation in March - the biggest decline since the beginning of satellite records in 1994. By contrast, irradiation levels in Germany and the Balkans were 45% higher during the same period.From pv magazine Spain In late spring, Slovakia-based solar data provider Solargis analyzed its monthly difference maps and discovered an alarming drop in solar irradiation in Spain. There was a 50% decrease in solar irradiation in March - the largest decline in 28 years and the most extreme since the start of satellite records in 1994. By contrast, Germany and the Balkans ...

