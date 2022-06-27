Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022
WKN: A0MNUY ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
14:45 Uhr
0,187 Euro
-0,031
-14,22 %
Dow Jones News
Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker 27-Jun-2022 / 13:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company")

Appointment of Broker

Alina is pleased to announce it has appointed Peterhouse Capital Limited as its Broker with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries: 
Alina Holdings PLC 
Duncan Soukup (Chief Executive)   +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89 
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) 
Charles Goodfellow 
                   +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 
Heena Karani

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      ALNA 
LEI Code:    213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  170906 
EQS News ID:  1384597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 08:07 ET (12:07 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
