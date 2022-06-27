DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Appointment of Broker

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company")

Appointment of Broker

Alina is pleased to announce it has appointed Peterhouse Capital Limited as its Broker with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: Alina Holdings PLC Duncan Soukup (Chief Executive) +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89 Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Charles Goodfellow +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Heena Karani

