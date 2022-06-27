The Indexes are to underlie Coinbase's Crypto Futures Offerings

Today, MarketVector Indexes announced the licensing of the MarketVector Coinbase Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (ticker: CBBR) and the MarketVector Coinbase Ethereum Benchmark Rate (ticker: CETBR), to crypto industry leader Coinbase. These indexes are the first to underlie Coinbase's Derivatives Exchange's latest Nano Bitcoin futures contract and future Ethereum product line.

"We are proud to launch our innovative new MarketVector Coinbase Bitcoin and Ethereum indexes, which will be the benchmark for Coinbase Derivatives Exchange's new and forthcoming crypto futures contracts," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "We're confident that the new Nano Bitcoin futures contract will help bring the utility and price discovery function to a broad new set of users."

The indexes are designed to be a robust price for Bitcoin and Ethereum in USD, traded on the Coinbase Exchange and are calculated in USD as price return indexes.

"We're excited to be launching our crypto derivatives offering using MarketVector Indexes. As the world's most trusted crypto platform, it was essential for us to work with a partner who shares similar values," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase's Derivatives Exchange.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector Indexes website.

Key Index Features

MarketVector Coinbase Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (ticker: CBBR)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 425.31

Key Index Features

MarketVector Coinbase Ethereum Benchmark Rate (ticker: CETBR)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 724.29

