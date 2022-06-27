French researchers have developed PV modules with an area of 11.6 square centimeters for indoor applications. They said the achieved efficiency level marks a world record for a flexible perovskite device larger than 10 square centimeters.From pv magazine France Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - have developed new flexible perovskite solar modules. They have a surface area of 11.6 square centimeters, with a maximum power conversion efficiency of 18.95% and a stabilized efficiency of ...

