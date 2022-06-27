Gaming Peripherals Market Predicted to Register $14,396.40 Million and Grow at 9.9% CAGR in the 2022-2030 Forecast Period [230-Pages] | Declared by Research Dive

Gaming peripherals market is expected to grow by 2030 due to growing product advancements & strategic alliances among market players. PC sub-segment is expected to be dominant. Market in the North America region is predicted to flourish by 2030.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Gaming Peripherals Market by Component (Headsets, Keyboard, Controller, Mice, and Others), Device Type (PC and Gaming Console), Connectivity Type (Wired and Wireless), End-use (Online and Offline), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030".

According to the report, the global gaming peripherals market is expected to register a revenue of $14,396.40 million by 2030, growing at a stable CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dynamics of the Gaming Peripherals Market

Drivers: Growing strategic alliances among some significant market players along with their product advancements are some key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global gaming peripherals market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing popularity of e-sports among hardcore online gamers is yet another factor estimated to boost the market growth by 2030.

Opportunities: The introduction of augmented reality, high-definition displays, and virtual reality along with the affordability of gaming consoles and other peripheral devices are some factors expected to create abundant growth opportunities for the global gaming peripherals market by 2030.

Restraints: High cost of gaming peripherals is the prime factor predicted to impede the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Gaming Peripherals Market

The global gaming peripherals market has witnessed a moderate downfall during the Covid-19 catastrophe due to halt in the manufacturing and production of gaming peripherals due to strict lockdowns. Moreover, the slowdown of these devices' production in China also impacted the global market severely. However, the growing population of online video gamers across the world especially during the peak hours of the day is a prime factor projected to revive the market growth post the pandemic stress.

Segments of the Gaming Peripherals Market

The report has segmented the gaming peripherals market into multiple segments based on component, device type, connectivity type, end-use, and regional analysis.

By component, the headsets sub-segment is estimated to hold a dominant market share and garner a revenue of $4,602.70 million by 2030 due to the growing need to cancel external noises and facilitate in-game communication. Headsets include microphones and headphones and are highly used to provide comfort to the gamers and cancel external noises for better. Moreover, rising awareness about advanced multi-platform gaming headsets is also anticipated to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2030.

due to the growing need to cancel external noises and facilitate in-game communication. Headsets include microphones and headphones and are highly used to provide comfort to the gamers and cancel external noises for better. Moreover, rising awareness about advanced multi-platform gaming headsets is also anticipated to bolster the sub-segment's growth by 2030. By device type, the PC sub-segment of the global gaming peripherals market is expected to have a significant market share and gather a revenue of $8,345.40 million during the 2022-2030 forecast timeframe. This growth is attributed to the high demand for PC gaming peripherals and various features like gesture-based gaming and facial recognition that can be easily integrated with PC games. Moreover, PC gaming peripherals also support high-quality graphics and computing and can also be custom-built with high-end processor and GPU. These factors are predicted to propel the sub-segment's growth.

forecast timeframe. This growth is attributed to the high demand for PC gaming peripherals and various features like gesture-based gaming and facial recognition that can be easily integrated with PC games. Moreover, PC gaming peripherals also support high-quality graphics and computing and can also be custom-built with high-end processor and GPU. These factors are predicted to propel the sub-segment's growth. By connectivity type, the wireless sub-segment is projected to have a noteworthy growth rate and surpass $3,904.20 million by 2030 due to the continuous developments in wireless peripherals by market players to provide enhanced battery life and functionality. Moreover, the growing popularity of online video games with compatible wireless peripherals and high internet speed is another factor estimated to uplift the sub-segment's growth.

due to the continuous developments in wireless peripherals by market players to provide enhanced battery life and functionality. Moreover, the growing popularity of online video games with compatible wireless peripherals and high internet speed is another factor estimated to uplift the sub-segment's growth. By end-use, the online sub-segment of the global gaming peripherals market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $8,407.90 million by 2030 due to the rising popularity of online retailers like eBay, Flipkart, Amazon, etc. along with the increased utilization of smartphones and other gaming devices among youngsters. Additionally, online portals also offer 24/7 availability, customer support, and exciting discounts on a wide range of gaming peripherals. These factors are expected to augment the sub-segment's growth by 2030.

due to the rising popularity of online retailers like eBay, Flipkart, Amazon, etc. along with the increased utilization of smartphones and other gaming devices among youngsters. Additionally, online portals also offer 24/7 availability, customer support, and exciting discounts on a wide range of gaming peripherals. These factors are expected to augment the sub-segment's growth by 2030. By region, the market in the North America region is predicted to have a dominant market value and register $4,740.70 million during the analysis timeframe due to several online gaming tournaments in the US along with an extensive availability of smartphones, advanced gaming peripherals, and high internet speed

Prominent Gaming Peripherals Market Players

Some prominent gaming peripherals market players are

Logitech Ducky Corsair SteelSeries Razer HyperX ZOWIE (BenQ) Mad Catz Cooler Master Technology Inc. Plantronics Inc.among others.

For example, in July 2020, Logitech, a renowned gaming peripheral manufacturer, launched its brand-new G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse that also supports the brand's proprietary wireless charging technology to further boost the demand for gaming peripherals.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

