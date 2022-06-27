Risk Management: Risk Management 19/22: Collateral haircut updates

New haircuts and equity concentration limits will apply from July 1, 2022 Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to the Collateral Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1076335