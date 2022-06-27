Anzeige
27.06.2022 | 15:17
Investment research company provides a positive assessment of INDEXO shares

Estonian investment research company ENLIGHT Research today published the
Initial Public Offering (IPO) share valuation for pension management company
IPAS Indexo (hereinafter - INDEXO), providing a positive assessment. 

ENLIGHT said in its assessment that over four years INDEXO has managed to
capture about 9% of Latvia's pension management market and at present the
company is in a good position to challenge the commercial banking market.
Entering the banking market, INDEXO will be able to address a market which is
20 times larger by revenue than the pension management sector. 

According to ENLIGHT, the Latvian banking sector is in need of changes that can
be ensured by new market entrants. Namely, there are four commercial banks
dominating in the Latvian banking sector and these four banks have 98% of the
Latvian bank customers as their clients. These banks also control about 85
percent of the market by issued loans. In the current market situation, the
largest Latvian banks are not motivated in tough competition in pricing. As a
result, Latvia has some of the most expensive mortgage loans in Europe. Also,
as a result of low competition, Latvia has one of the lowest lending levels
compared to the gross domestic product (GDP) in Europe. 

Full ENLIGHT valuation is available at www.indexo.lv. ENLIGHT valuation has
been commissioned by INDEXO in order to provide investors with market experts'
opinion about the company's value. 

INDEXO IPO process offers pension management company's shares and in the future
it is planned that the new INDEXO bank will be a subsidiary of the pension
management company. During this year, INDEXO will submit an application for a
commercial bank license in line with the legislation and will gradually
introduce banking services. 

As reported previously, INDEXO IPO INDEXO will issue a total of 535,000 shares
worth EUR 7.49 million. There will be no minimum share purchase limit, that is,
investors will be able to buy any number of shares, starting with one share at
EUR 14 per share. 

According to INDEXO IPO prospectus, the IPO will officially close at 15:30 on
July 11. Given that the time of accepting subscription applications may vary
depending on the investor's bank, INDEXO advises investors to submit their
subscription applications by 12:00 on July 11. 

INDEXO IPO retail offering will take place in Latvia and Estonia, giving the
opportunity to subscribe for INDEXO shares to any interested party that has a
securities account with a financial institution that is a member of the Nasdaq
Riga stock exchange, as provided in the IPO prospectus. To subscribe for the
shares, an investor must read the IPO prospectus and issue a subscription
instruction to the bank with which he or she has a securities account. 

In case of oversubscription, the shares will be allocated in accordance with
the allocation principles described in the prospectus, giving preference to
INDEXO third pension pillar customers (within Retail Offering) and the existing
shareholders (within Shareholder Offering). 

Following the IPO, INDEXO shares will be listed on the official Baltic List of
the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. 

INDEXO is the fastest growing pension management company in Latvia by the
number of customers as more than 80,000 customers have entrusted their pension
management to INDEXO for a total sum of almost EUR 500 million. INDEXO was
established in 2017 by a group of 30 experienced business people with an aim to
bring the latest approaches in asset management to the Latvian pension market.
INDEXO is built on the values of innovation, transparency, integrity, and
strong business fundamentals, forming foundation for future growth. 

Bank (credit institution) licence is subject to authorization granted by
European Central Bank based on Financial and Capital Market Commission's (FCMC)
proposal. 

Disclaimer: This announcement is an unpaid marketing communication in
accordance with the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute investment
advice or an offer. The information provided herein contains general
forward-looking statements on the intended IPO of INDEXO. Every investment
decision must be based on a prospectus approved by the Latvian Financial and
Capital Market Commission. An approved prospectus is published on INDEXO
website (www.indexo.lv). 




