The "Corporate Training Market in Europe 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the corporate training market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 11.79 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the digitization of learning materials, the growth of enterprises, and the emergence of cost-effective E-learning training modules.

This study also identifies the increased emphasis on learning new skills as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in Europe's growth during the next few years along with the increasing use of microlearning and gamification in corporate training and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices.

The publisher's corporate training market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

Technical course

Non-technical course

By Geographical Landscape

Western Europe

Nordic Countries

Southern Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corporate training market in Europe covers the following areas:

Corporate training market in Europe sizing

Corporate training market in Europe forecast

Corporate training market in Europe industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Technical course Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-technical course Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Blanchard Training and Development Inc.

BTS Group AB

Cegos Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

DEMOS Group

Development Dimensions International Inc.

Franklin Covey Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ouz94e

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005482/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900