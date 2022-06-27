Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches the Highly Anticipated The Elvis Presley Channel

The Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Channel Will Feature an Exclusive Slate of Iconic Elvis Films and Television Programming Along with Additional Movies, Series and Lifestyle Programming Inspired by "The King of Rock 'n' Roll"

Available today on LG Channels, Amazon Freevee, VIZIO, Sling, Xumo, Plex and Local Now

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming, technology and entertainment company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced the launch of The Elvis Presley Channel. In partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC and ABG Entertainment, the new streaming channel comprises Elvis Presley films and specials along with additional movies, series and lifestyle programming inspired by Elvis - including new, original series in development.

Now available in the United States, The Elvis Presley Channel is accessible as a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and online. With an overall reach of more than 100 million devices, fans can find the linear channel through several popular streaming platforms, including LG Channels, Amazon Freevee, VIZIO WatchFree+, Comcast's Xumo, Plex, Allen Media Group's Local Now and Dish Network's Sling TV. Additionally, the Xfinity What to Watch channel on XUMO will feature a curated collection of films and documentaries from Cinedigm's Elvis channel during primetime starting the weekend of July 2, and continuing weekly throughout the rest of July.

"Elvis Presley is an iconic performer whose global appeal transcends across generations and a diverse range of fans," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "We see his ongoing influence today in music, movies, fashion and culture. Building on this expansive legacy, The Elvis Presley Channel will provide compelling programs, including exclusive and eclectic original series and specials, across a variety of concert, documentary and scripted content genres. With the channel, we aim to not only thrill current fans and showcase Elvis' influences and demonstrate enduring impact but to engage new generations of fans through our curated and creative program line-up."

2022 is a banner year for Elvis with the launch of Warner Bros. Pictures' epic big-screen drama, ELVIS, from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. Graceland will welcome fans from around the world to Memphis as they honor the 45th anniversary of Elvis's passing with Elvis Week 2022 from August 9 - August 17. Additionally, Netflix is slated to launch the Elvis animated action-comedy series "Agent King" and Sony has two Elvis albums planned later this year.

The Elvis Presley Channel - A Mix of New and Classic Programming

Refreshed monthly with hundreds of hours of films and series, The Elvis Presley Channel will provide viewers with an intimate look at one of the most influential figures of the 20th Century. Through exclusively streamed films, series and documentaries, fans can relive the glory days of rock 'n' roll with the legend who transformed music. Programming curated by Cinedigm for the channel will include:

Exclusive films and specials such as the Elvis '68 Comeback Special, Elvis Aloha From Hawaii and both the broadcast & unedited versions of Elvis, by the Presley's.

Themed programming blocks including Elvis's Favorites, Friends of Elvis, Elvis Inspired Reality and Lifestyle Programming, African American Artists that Inspired Elvis and 50's Rock N' Roll Rebel Movies. Fans will be able to tune in for hours watching some of Elvis' favorite TV and film content including The Beverly Hillbillies, John Wayne movies such as Angel and the Badman, Blue Steel and Riders of Destiny, as well as Bruce Lee films like Warrior's Journey and The Man The Myth.

"We are thrilled for fans to immerse themselves in Elvis' world with the launch of The Elvis Presley Channel," said Matt Abruzzo, Senior Director - Brand Management, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC. "The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and when it comes to serving enthusiastic fan bases, no one does it better than Cinedigm."

The launch of The Elvis Presley Channel continues Cinedigm's expansion of its portfolio of free and subscription-based streaming channels dedicated to serving enthusiastic fandoms. These include brands such as AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Bloody Disgusting (horror), Cocoro (kids/family), Comedy Dynamics (comedy), CONtv (fan culture), CONtv anime (anime), Crime Hunters (crime and paranormal), Dove Channel (family), Docurama (documentaries), El Rey Network (Latinx), Fandor (movies), Film Detective (classic film and TV), KMTV (K-pop), Lonestar (western), Midnight Pulp (horror/thriller/action), MyTime Movie Network (women), Real Madrid TV (football), RetroCrush (classic anime), Screambox (horror), So...Real (reality), The Bob Ross Channel (featuring 350+ episodes of the iconic public television series, The Joy of Painting), The Country Network (country music lifestyle TV), and The Only Way Is Essex (real-life soap).

ABOUT ELVIS PRESLEY

Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis' commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. Over the course of his extraordinary career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards (3 wins), sold over 1 billion records worldwide, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was named "One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation" by the United States Jaycees, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his musical accolades, Elvis starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances.

More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis' legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series', fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations. Elvis' highly anticipated return to the silver screen will be ushered in with Warner Bros. Pictures' epic big screen drama, ELVIS, from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, debuting in theaters June 24. Additionally, Netflix has also ordered an animated action-comedy series "Agent King" coming later this year.

An enduring symbol of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll's" stardom, Graceland, Elvis' Memphis home, is the second most-visited home in the United States after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually and tens of thousands of fans for its Elvis Week celebration. With more than 17 million fans across social media and a growing multimedia presence, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" continues to inspire today's most influential musicians, designers, entertainers, and social influencers and captivate audiences around the world.

For more information, visit elvisthemusic.com. Shop Elvis products at shopelvis.com.

ABOUT?CINEDIGM

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company Website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,100 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media.

ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $21 billion in global annual retail sales, and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

