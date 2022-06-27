The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 27
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 24 June 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 24 June 2022 103.10p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 101.41p per ordinary share
27 June 2022
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
