Statistics on Global Connected Healthcare Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 296.55 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 27.9% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global connected healthcare market attained revenue growth of USD 51.49 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach nearly USD 296.55 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27.9 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Connected Healthcare Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Connected Healthcare Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 27.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Connected Healthcare Market was valued approximately USD 51.49 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 296.55 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. North America is likely to play a leading role and retain the highest share in the global connected healthcare during the projection period owing to the rapid adoption of advanced technology and strong network connectivity.

is likely to play a leading role and retain the highest share in the global connected healthcare during the projection period owing to the rapid adoption of advanced technology and strong network connectivity. Growing inclination toward remote patient monitoring services, Europe is likely to have a large connected healthcare market share in the next years.

is likely to have a large connected healthcare market share in the next years. High internet penetration in the region, a thriving consumer electronics sector, rising government healthcare spending, and an expanding patient pool the Asia Pacific market is positioned for rapid expansion.

market is positioned for rapid expansion. The enormous scope of connected healthcare services and goods, market development is hampered by infrastructure and technological limitations.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Connected Healthcare Market By Type (MHealth Services, MHealth Devices, And E-Prescription), By Function (Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Telemedicine, And Others), By Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Monitoring Applications, Wellness & Prevention, Healthcare Management, And Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics And Home Monitoring), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Connected Healthcare Market: Overview

In general, connected health refers to a unified framework for telemedicine and telehealth through connected medical devices. Patients and healthcare organizations across the globe benefit from these linked healthcare solutions. Presently, healthcare organizations are under unprecedented strain, prompting an examination of innovative ways to provide treatment to patients while lowering costs which is mainly attracting connected healthcare solutions.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/connected-healthcare-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

201 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Connected Healthcare Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing popularity of wearable devices and smartphones is likely to enhance the market growth.

As technology continues to revolutionize patient care and patients' willingness to track their health grows, the use of smartphones and wearable devices is increasing, bringing a new set of benefits to the global connected healthcare market. Trackers, blood pressure monitors, and glucose meters are examples of wearable devices that may be used to measure activities such as distance traveled, heart rate, and calories burned. Since patients may assess self-medical indicators with these gadgets, the expenditures for frequent checks are significantly lowered. Additionally, numerous organizations are also developing mHealth services throughout the world. All such factors coupled with rising digitization and growing inclination toward a healthy lifestyle are fostering the market growth.

Connected Healthcare Market: Restraints

High-capital investment may hinder the market growth.

Despite the enormous scope of connected healthcare services and goods, market development is hampered by infrastructure and technological limitations. Installing essential equipment, systems, and devices associated with real-time monitoring of healthcare parameters is extremely expensive, posing a significant market constraint. Low penetration of the internet, as well as connected healthcare in underdeveloped countries, are also some of the factors that are limiting the market growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/connected-healthcare-market

Global Connected Healthcare Market: Opportunities

Increasing adoption of digital health by private and public healthcare players is likely to offer better growth opportunities for market growth.

Scheduling and treatment plans are more flexible in the connected healthcare environment. Instead of waiting in lines at hospitals, people may get a variety of services at work or at home. In addition, smart wearables make it possible to get a diagnosis and treatment at home. This lowers the danger of disease transmission while allowing hospitals to focus on the patients who need it most. Also, the advantage of big data which helps physicians forecast and choose the best course of action for their patients by connecting diverse sections of the healthcare industry gives doctors more confidence when deciding on the best course of action while also reducing clinical error. With all such possibilities, healthcare operators are more willing to adopt connected healthcare.

Global Connected Healthcare Market: Challenges

Dearth of security standards to challenge the market growth.

Factors like lack of security standards and the possibility of data loss are likely to pose a challenge to the market expansion. Although connected health care is groundbreaking, it raises a number of concerns about the security of health data. Data security threats, cyber-attacks, a dearth of knowledge of health apps, and a shortage of educated people to manage large amounts of data are also some of the factors that might pose a challenge to the global connected healthcare market's growth.

Global Connected Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The global connected health market is divided based on type, function, application, end-user, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is segregated based on e-Prescription, mHealth devices, and mHealth services. By function, the market is split into telemedicine, clinical monitoring, remote patient monitoring, and others. The application segment is bifurcated into healthcare management, wellness & prevention, monitoring applications, diagnosis & treatment, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into home monitoring and hospitals & clinics.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/connected-healthcare-market

List of Key Players of Connected Healthcare Market :

Fitbit LLC

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

Apple Inc.

Garmin International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Abbott

Medtronic

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Connected Healthcare Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Connected Healthcare Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Connected Healthcare Market Industry?

What segments does the Connected Healthcare Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Connected Healthcare Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 51.49 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 296.55 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 27.9 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Fitbit LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Apple, Inc., Garmin International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Abbott, and Medtronic Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3417

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/connected-healthcare-market

Recent Developments

May 2021 , IBM Watson Health introduced the newest iteration of IBM iConnect Access, its diagnostic viewer and image interchange platform. IBM iConnect Access is a genuine zero-download online viewer that allows healthcare practitioners to gather, exchange, and receive medical imaging records across the company and expanded the healthcare team in real-time, from any internet-linked device.

, IBM Watson Health introduced the newest iteration of IBM iConnect Access, its diagnostic viewer and image interchange platform. IBM iConnect Access is a genuine zero-download online viewer that allows healthcare practitioners to gather, exchange, and receive medical imaging records across the company and expanded the healthcare team in real-time, from any internet-linked device. April 2021 , Microsoft Corp. and Nuance Communications, Inc. recently disclosed the signing of a formal deal under which Microsoft would purchase Nuance for $56.00 per share, representing a 23 percent premium over Nuance's closing price.

Regional Dominance:

Rapid adoption of advanced technology.

North America is likely to play a leading role and retain the highest share in the global connected healthcare during the projection period owing to the rapid adoption of advanced technology and strong network connectivity. Furthermore, the regional market benefits from remote patient monitoring, connected healthcare devices, and the growing use of smartphones. Due to the sheer growing inclination toward remote patient monitoring services, Europe is likely to have a large connected healthcare market share in the next years. Furthermore, due to high internet penetration in the region, a thriving consumer electronics sector, rising government healthcare spending, and an expanding patient pool the Asia Pacific market is positioned for rapid expansion.

Global Connected Healthcare Market is segmented as follows:

Connected Healthcare Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

mHealth services

mHealth devices

e-Prescription

Connected Healthcare Market: By Function Outlook (2022-2028)

Remote patient monitoring

Clinical Monitoring

Telemedicine

Others

Connected Healthcare Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Diagnosis & Treatment

Monitoring Applications

Wellness & Prevention

Healthcare Management

Others

Connected Healthcare Market: By End Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Monitoring

Connected Healthcare Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Connected Healthcare Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-connected-healthcare-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Healthcare E-Commerce Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market - Global Industry Analysis : AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.32 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.53(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.32 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.53(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market accrued earnings worth approximately 207.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 390.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 8.7% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog : https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg