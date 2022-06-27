China's DMEGC has released new solar panels with power conversion efficiencies of up to 20.91% and temperature coefficients of -0.33% per degree Celsius. They can be used with maximum system voltages of 1,000 W or 1,500 W.DMEGC, a Chinese industrial conglomerate and module maker, has unveiled new monocrystalline PERC solar panels. It said the half-cell modules offer power outputs ranging from 395 W to 405 W. "The module has a weight of only 20 kg and can be handled and installed by one person easily," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "It is primarily suitable for residential and C&I rooftop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...