First North Denmark: Audientes A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061406618 AUDIENTES The company is given observation status because has announced that it has applied for de-listing of Audientes' financial instruments on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Copenhagen, with purpose of admission to trading at another market place, pursuant to a decision adopted on the extraordinary general meeting on June 7th, 2022. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 27 June 2022. _____________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.