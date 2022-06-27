Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022

WKN: A2QD7T ISIN: DK0061406618 Ticker-Symbol: AUG 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
09:05 Uhr
0,944 Euro
+0,010
+1,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AUDIENTES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUDIENTES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2022 | 16:53
First North Denmark: Audientes A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN               Name

DK0061406618      AUDIENTES



The company is given observation status because has announced that it has
applied for de-listing of Audientes' financial instruments on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market in Copenhagen, with purpose of admission to trading at
another market place, pursuant to a decision adopted on the extraordinary
general meeting on June 7th, 2022. 

According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 27 June 2022.

_____________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
