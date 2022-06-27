University of Twente claim the European LoL title in Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters Grand Final, by GGTech

ISTANBUL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Team Twente, from the University of Twente (The Netherlands), emerged victorious (3-2) from the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Masters Grand Final, and claimed the coveted European League of Legends title over the AGH University of Science and Technology's AZS AGH(Poland), in a frenetic event organized this past weekend by GGTech and hosted in Alicante (Spain).

Considered as the highest level esports league within the university ecosystem, this year's edition of the Amazon UEMasters had the following finalists: AIX Schwer, from Rheinisch - Westfälische Technische Hochschule Aachen (Germany); AZS AGH; Esports Team Twente; and Yenilmezler ERU, from Erciyes University (Turkey).

All of these teams fought not only for the prestige of being the best European university team in LoL, but also to win the prize pool of 5,000 euros out of a total of 11,500 euros at stake in this phase.

Right after their performance in the tournament, one of Yenilmezler ERU's players, 'Berkus' recognized that the "we did not expect that the other teams were so good, so we must work harder to win the trophy. This time we were third, but next time we will make it up". 'Berkus' underlined that "one of the best things about this event was the organization -since they provided us with all the support that we needed-, as well as the facilities and streamings", although he highlighted that "the key element for us was the experience of competing in these finals internationally, where our team friendship has increased and we have had the opportunity to make friends with the members of the other teams".

All in all, and after a very close qualifying phase which began in March, these finals put the finishing touch to a spectacular edition that also included competitions of Clash Royale, TFT and Rocket League, and that was honored by the participation of 220 players, 30 teams and 30 universities from 15 European countries.

A sector in continuous growth in Turkey

Since its inception, Amazon UEMasters has witnessed the enormous expansion of the esports industry, not only as a competitive discipline, but also a constantly booming job market. Competitions of this level have served as an entry vehicle for qualified young professionals, gamers, creatives and, in general, innovators in this thriving industry.

In Turkey, the last season of the UNIVERSITY Esports tournament was outstanding. It had representatives from 58 universities and more than 500 players participating in the whole League of Legends national season.

The organization of the Amazon UEMasters was possible thanks to the support of companies such as Twitch Student and Intel, which provides all competitions with the latest technologies and the maximum power in PC gaming.

