$422.37+ Billion Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size Likely to Grow at 39.4% CAGR During 2022-2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Forecast by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global artificial intelligence (AI) market was valued at nearly USD 59.67 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4 percent to reach USD 422.37 billion by 2028.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 39.4 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market was valued approximately USD 59.67 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 422.37 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. North America led the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2021, accounting for about 43 percent of overall revenue.

led the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2021, accounting for about 43 percent of overall revenue. Federal authorities have established standards for the development and real-world application of AI-based systems across several industrial sectors as part of this project

During the projected period, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The use of AI services in major end-user sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive in nations like China , Japan , South Korea , and Australia has fueled this expansion.

is projected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The use of AI services in major end-user sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive in nations like , , , and has fueled this expansion. Expanding applications and simple deployment techniques have drawn governments' and private organizations' attention to AI technology, resulting in increased government expenditures on AI and related technologies.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market By Component (Solution And Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, And Others), By Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Retail & E-Commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI), generally termed machine intelligence, is a branch of computer science dealing with the creation and management of technology that can learn to make decisions and conduct transactions on behalf of users. Artificial intelligence programs are currently being put to the test against intelligence criteria that are outside of human perception, including AI applications in quantum and supercomputers. Artificial intelligence technology advances like these are likely to contribute to the artificial intelligence market's growth in the future years.

Industry Dynamics:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing need to automate processes driving the growth of the market.

AI, particularly computer vision and machine learning, is transforming the robotics business today. Businesses are exploring completely autonomous robots that can sense, interact, and conceive the environment around them in order to stay ahead in a global market. Industries are searching for reliable and experienced technology associates as they initiate to direct this current technological transformation. Deep learning models handle enormous amounts of data, such as photos, texts, and sounds, using artificial neural networks to provide correct results. Artificial intelligence-driven automation has proven effective in a variety of areas, including healthcare, aviation, agricultural, energy, and material handling. AI is being largely used to diagnose equipment failures and detect product irregularities, in addition to automating operations. All these factors assure global artificial intelligence (AI) market expansion over the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Restraints

Dearth of AI experts in the industry may hamper the market growth.

AI is a complicated system, and firms need employees with certain skill sets to create, manage, and deploy AI systems. Workers working with AI systems, for example, should be familiar with technologies like deep learning, cognitive computing, machine learning, and image recognition. Further, integrating AI solutions with current systems is a complex endeavor that necessitates considerable data processing to emulate human brain activity. Even slight faults can cause a system to fail or a solution to malfunction, which can have a significant impact on outcomes and intended results. Such factors can affect the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Opportunities

Increasing investments by the public as well as private sectors to support AI technology is likely to offer better growth opportunities to the market.

Expanding applications and simple deployment techniques have drawn governments' and private organizations' attention to AI technology, resulting in increased government expenditures on AI and related technologies. Government agencies, public sector organizations, and non-governmental organizations have begun allocating funds for AI-based pilot initiatives in a variety of areas, including traffic management, road & public safety, and government document digitalization. The US government committed more than USD 1 billion in funding for AI and quantum information science research laboratories in August 2020. Moreover, the Canadian government pledged USD 518 million in March 2021 to expand advanced technology research infrastructure, while the UK government has financed USD 27.5 million in 15 innovative AI research initiatives in the healthcare industry.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Challenges

Concerns about privacy and data security are the major challenges for the market expansion.

In the future, security risks will become even more prevalent. The financial effect of cybercrime has climbed by approximately 78 percent in the last five years, and the time it takes to handle intrusions has doubled. Several IT teams are finding it difficult to keep up with the growing amount of data from diverse sources. Security breaches and data losses have escalated as a result of the inefficiencies of managing exabytes and petabytes of data. To provide an amazing client experience in today's competitive industry, marketing teams demand real-time and secure data. Organizations are collecting data from a variety of sources and measuring it online. Such data, which is utilized for assistance and communication, might be of several sorts. Public data, large data, and tiny data obtained from clients are examples of these data kinds. To preserve consumer confidence, companies must provide high-level data security as cyberattacks have substantially risen in number and sophistication. All such factors pose a major challenge to the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Segmentation

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is categorized into component, technology, industry vertical, and region.

Based on components, the market is split into services and solutions. By technology, the market is bifurcated into natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision, and others. The industry vertical segment of the market includes healthcare, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, automotive, BFSI, and others.

List of Key Players of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market :

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Baidu Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

SAS Institute Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Oracle

Cisco

Alibaba Cloud

Siemens

NVIDIA Corporation

Huawei.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 59.67 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 422.37 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 39.4 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SAS Institute Inc., Facebook, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle, Cisco, Alibaba Cloud, Siemens, NVIDIA Corporation, and Huawei. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6999

Recent Developments

January 2021 , for the retail business, Google has created Product Discovery Solutions. This suite would assist the store to improve its eCommerce capabilities and give a better consumer experience. Product Discovery Solutions for Retail combines AI algorithms with Cloud Search for Retail, a search service that uses Google Search to power merchants' product-finding capabilities.

, for the retail business, Google has created Product Discovery Solutions. This suite would assist the store to improve its eCommerce capabilities and give a better consumer experience. Product Discovery Solutions for Retail combines AI algorithms with Cloud Search for Retail, a search service that uses Google Search to power merchants' product-finding capabilities. November 2020 , Microsoft has made the Dynamic 365 Project Operations solution available in India . From prospects to payments to profit, the solution focuses on assisting organizations in integrating operational procedures to enable visibility, collaboration, and analytics to promote performance across teams. Built on the Microsoft Power Platform, the solution employs real-time analytics to link and motivate sales, leadership, project management, and resources with the visibility they need to provide services to clients on time and budget.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the forecast period.

North America led the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2021, accounting for about 43 percent of overall revenue. This significant proportion is attributed to government programs that stimulate AI to use across several industries. For example, in February 2019, President Donald J. Trump announced the American AI Initiative as the country's plan for advancing artificial intelligence leadership. Federal authorities have established standards for the development and real-world application of AI-based systems across several industrial sectors as part of this project. During the projected period, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The use of AI services in major end-user sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia has fueled this expansion.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is segmented as follows:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Solution

Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: By Industry Vertical Outlook (2022-2028)

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and E-Commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

