Tata Power's engineering, procurement and construction unit has commissioned a 101.6 MWp floating solar project in the Indian state of Kerala.From pv magazine India Tata Power Solar has commissioned India's largest floating solar power project in Kayamkulam, Kerala. The 101.6 MWp project was installed on a 350-acre body of water in Kerala. It is India's first floating solar plant to benefit from a power purchase agreement. It will supply the power to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). "This installation was completed within the scheduled timeline, despite the arduous challenges of variable ...

