Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, today announces at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington D.C. that the Group establishes its North American headquarters and gigafactory in Hilliard, Ohio.

This is a major step in the development of the Group that now has a unique international footprint in the battery system industry.

Building a 'Buy America' compliant presence in a very strategic market

The Group will continue serving existing customers and will develop a local customer base in North America. Forsee Power will establish an industrial base in the United States to target the growing commercial vehicle market, primarily buses, trucks, off-highway vehicles, light urban and utility vehicles and trains. This will not only optimize costs and the supply chain which is beginning to take hold on the continent but it is also a requirement for certain key markets such as the city bus market, which requires a local presence to comply with the FAST Act (70% of value must be produced locally in public procurement).

The Group will leverage its experience of more than 1,200 buses and 100,000 light vehicles equipped with Forsee Power batteries.

A scalable 3-GWh manufacturing site with 150 employees by 2027

Forsee Power has selected Hilliard, Ohio, located in the Columbus Region, to establish its North American headquarters and Gigafactory, pending approvals.

To quickly start operations, the Group will duplicate the production of existing products and product ranges, cover the needs of current and local customers with its line of battery systems, as well as systems designed specifically for the US market and foster the emergence of a local skills base.

The Group's aim is to achieve production capacity of 3 GWh in the United States by 2027, which it estimates would involve first-phase investments of more than EUR 13 million, adapting its product offer to the local market, building production lines, and recruiting a local team of 150 employees.

The site, located at 4555 Lyman Drive in Hilliard, Ohio in the Columbus Region is 138,000 square feet (13,000 square meters) and will host corporate office, manufacturing operations and R&D capabilities. It is a scalable site, strategically located to attract operators and as well engineers in a fast-growing neighborhood.

Jay Deis is appointed President of Forsee Power North America

Jay Deis, an American citizen, is appointed President, Forsee Power North America. He will establish the North American organization, manufacturing operations and product expertise required to serve the North American market. Jay has extensive international experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle industries having spent 20 years with the French Tier 1 supplier Faurecia while living in the US, France, and Mexico.

"We found Columbus to have the right ecosystem of potential supply chain partners, academic partners, and the right fit for workforce as we are looking at hiring production operators, R&D engineers and a full leadership team to run our North American activity." explains Christophe Gurtner, Chairman CEO of Forsee Power. "The US administration has designed a very ambitious roadmap toward decarbonation. There are tremendous opportunities to grow on our target market segments: our field-proven experience, our ability to scale up industrial capabilities and to innovate zero-emission solutions for electric vehicle manufacturers will be key assets to rapidly position as a leader in North America."

"Forsee Power's decision to establish its North American headquarters and new battery production facility in Ohio is a testament to the advantage of building out the rapidly growing EV industry in this state," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "We welcome Forsee Power's confidence in Ohio's talent and innovation, and we look forward to partnering with them as they produce and advance this critical technology here."

"Forsee Power's decision to choose Ohio for its first U.S. battery systems manufacturing facility aligns with Ohio's exceptional position to be a global leader in smart mobility, EV production and supply chain development," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "This investment from overseas attracts a global innovator in the sustainable electromobility solutions that will bring 150 good-paying jobs while strengthening this critical supply chain in Ohio.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,200 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72.4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About One Columbus

As the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, One Columbus' mission is to lead a comprehensive regional growth strategy that develops and attracts the world's most competitive companies, grows a highly adaptive workforce, prepares our communities for the future, and inspires corporate, academic and public innovation throughout the Columbus Region. One Columbus expertly guides companies through the location decision process. Through strategic business outreach and customized research, the One Columbus team leverages public, private and institutional partnerships to grow the Columbus Region's economy and strengthen its national and international competitiveness. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

