Transparency Market Research: Cancer Immunotherapy Market Expands with Rising Adoption of Target Therapy in Cancer Treatment, States TMR Report

Rise in cancer cases globally is resulting into revenue-generation opportunities in the cancer immunotherapy market

Presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure and sizable number of cancer patients drives the North America market

ALBANY, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the cancer immunotherapy market statistics provided by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 261.7 Bn by 2031. Moreover, the global market study on cancer immunotherapy notes that market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

The report by TMR offers in-depth knowledge on different factors influencing the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market. Hence, readers are enlightened on key factors including the growth drivers, investment opportunities, challenges, and ongoing trends of the cancer immunotherapy market.

Players in the cancer immunotherapy market are investing heavily in the R&D projects, which are focused on the development of innovative and effective products. This factor is fueling the expansion of the global market, notes the cancer immunotherapy market outlook by TMR.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Key Findings

Over the period of past few years, there has been a rise in the number of people suffering from different cancer types such as prostate cancer, blood cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and other minor cancer types. Rise in the prevalence of breast cancer globally is leading to increased need for immunotherapy. This aside, surge in the overall air pollution levels in metropolitan cities and rise in population of smokers across the globe are resulting into increased number of lung cancer patients globally. This factor, in turn, is generating profitable prospects in the global cancer immunotherapy market, according to analysts at TMR.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, and monoclonal antibodies are some of the therapy types available in the global cancer immunotherapy market. Among all, monoclonal antibodies is one of the popular treatment techniques increasingly adopted in the healthcare industry owing to its cost-efficient nature over other therapy options, notes a TMR study on the global cancer immunotherapy market.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in inclination among patients and healthcare professionals toward the use of the target therapy instead of standard options is fueling the sales growth in the market

Surge in the prevalence of cancer globally is driving sales growth in the cancer immunotherapy market

Rise in the adoption of the cancer immunotherapy treatment by patients owing to its cost-effective nature as well as lesser side effects is boosting the sales growth in the market

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Regional Analysis

The cancer immunotherapy market is estimated to attract notable business opportunities in North America during the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to many factors including the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increase in number of cancer patients, rise in adoption of immunotherapy, and expansion of bioinformatics tools that help in advancing the drug development process.

The cancer immunotherapy market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period owing to rise in the number of clinical trials intended for new cancer treatment drugs and increase in the number of FDA approvals for novel treatment drugs in many regional nations.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Sanofi

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segmentation

Therapy Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

PD-1/PD-L1

CTLA-4

Immune System Modulators

Cancer Vaccines

Others

Therapeutic Area

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma

Blood Cancers

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Cancer Research Centers

Clinics

Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

