Rising Demand in Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size & Share to Hit USD 7.12 Bn Growth by 2028 | CAGR of 7.6% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global GPS anti-jamming market was worth around USD 4.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 7.12 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.6 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the GPS Anti-Jamming Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the GPS Anti-Jamming Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.6 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the GPS Anti-Jamming Market was valued approximately USD 4.25 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 7.12 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Escalating demand for weapon systems, the increasing existence of top players in the anti-jamming market, growing demands for miniaturization of GNSS-based anti-jamming devices, and growing dependence on satellite communication for numerous military operations in this region.

increased defense expenditure and expanding territorial disputes in this geography are contributing to the rapid adoption of advanced military systems and devices which is likely to boost the adoption of GPS anti-jamming systems and devices during the forecast period.

According to an FAA drone estimate 2020-2040, there will be 1.6 million drones in the air by 2024, with commercial drone sales alone expected to reach 1.2 million in the United States .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "GPS Anti-Jamming Market By Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade And Commercial Transportation Grade), Technique (Nulling, Beam Steering, And Civilian), End-User (Military And Civilian), Application (Flight Control, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Position, Navigation & Timing, Targeting, Casualty Evacuation, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: Overview

GPS Anti-Jamming shields GPS receivers against deliberate jamming and interference. The GPS signal is feeble by the time it reaches the Earth's surface, and it is vulnerable to being overpowered by higher-power Radio Frequency (RF) radiation. Even a tiny 10-Watt jammer may interrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for up to 30 kilometers. GPS Anti-Jamming works by reducing the influence of interference and jamming on the GPS receiver so that it can continue to function properly. With the help of GPS technologies, modern battle techniques have been transformed which is why many military groups rely on satellite technology for precise location, timing, and communications on a daily basis. However, GPS signals intercepted on Earth are vulnerable and weak to deliberate jamming and disruption.

Industry Dynamics:

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing adoption of GPS technology in military applications is projected to boost market growth.

Military forces throughout the world are always on the hunt for new, improved technologies to assure precise navigation utilizing GPS technology. Mayflower Communications, for example, was given a USD 56 million deal for a GPS navigation antenna system in October 2020. The technology will be employed by the United States military and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Moreover, the Navigation Antenna (MAGNA) and Multi-Platform Anti-Jam Global Positioning System, which offers GPS protection, is the subject of this contract. Furthermore, Raytheon UK and the UK Ministry of Defense inked a deal in July 2020 to develop enhanced GNSS anti-jamming technology. Such initiatives are expected to fuel the global GPS anti-jamming market growth over the forecast period.

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: Restraints

Technical hindrances such as the incompatibility of old generation GPS systems with the latest technologies may hamper market growth.

Old GPS receivers are incompatible with modern and highly effective GPS anti-jamming solutions, such as beamforming technology. Based on the direction of jamming signals, the beamforming recognizes, selects, and downlinks signals from four satellites and gives four anti-jam solutions in the form of algorithms. It cannot communicate with a typical GPS receiver that just has one input since it creates four outputs directed towards four chosen satellites from the GPS receiver. This is one of the major market restraints for GPS anti-jamming devices.

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: Opportunities

Rising demand for Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned systems are projected to offer healthy growth opportunities for market expansion.

According to an FAA drone estimate 2020-2040, there will be 1.6 million drones in the air by 2024, with commercial drone sales alone expected to reach 1.2 million in the United States. Drones increasing commercial use may present a lucrative economic opportunity for GPS manufacturers. At the same time, they are susceptible to jamming and hence provide a substantial market potential for GPS anti-jamming technology.

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: Challenges.

GPS spoofing is the major challenge for the expansion of the market.

A GPS spoofing attack is carried out by broadcasting erroneous signals that are meant to imitate a set of regular GPS signals in order to deceive a GPS receiver. It can also be done by rebroadcasting the original signals from a new location or at a different time. These signals can be altered to fool the receiver and allow for position monitoring. For example, the GPS signals of 20 ships in the Black Sea were hacked on June 22, 2017, revealing that they were 32 kilometers inland near Gelendzhik Airport. Players in the GPS anti-jamming business are facing a challenge from such GPS spoofing assaults.

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market: Segmentation

The global GPS anti-jamming market is categorized based on receiver type, technique, end-user, application, and region.

Based on receiver type, the market is bifurcated into commercial transportation grade and military & government-grade. By technique, the market is divided into beam steering, nulling, and civilian. The end-user segment of the market is bifurcated into military and civilian. The application segment covers flight control, surveillance & reconnaissance, position, navigation & timing, targeting, casualty evacuation, and others.

List of Key Players of GPS Anti-Jamming Market :

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Hexagon

L3Harris Technologies

Thales Group

Cobham Ltd.

BAE Systems

infinDome

Mayflower Communications

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.LTD.

Meteksan Defense.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 7.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.6 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Raytheon Technologies Corp., Hexagon, L3Harris Technologies, Thales Group, Cobham Ltd., BAE Systems, infinDome, Mayflower Communications, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., and Meteksan Defense.

Recent Developments

July 2020 , BAE Systems acquired Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System division bringing decades of knowledge, technological innovation, and a large installed base of equipment to the corporation.

, BAE Systems acquired Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System division bringing decades of knowledge, technological innovation, and a large installed base of equipment to the corporation. July 2020 , The UK Ministry of Defense granted Raytheon UK a contract to develop enhanced GNSS anti-jamming technology. Raytheon UK's Assured Positioning Navigation and Timing business will deliver a Technology Demonstrator Program with the advanced multi-element Anti-Jam technology.

Regional Dominance:

North America to contribute the largest revenue during the forecast period.

North America leads the global GPS anti-jamming market in terms of market share. This is due to escalating demand for weapon systems, the increasing existence of top players in the anti-jamming market, growing demands for miniaturization of GNSS-based anti-jamming devices, and growing dependence on satellite communication for numerous military operations in this region. Asia Pacific on the other side is predicted to be the fastest-growing GPS anti-jamming market. Key factors such as increased defense expenditure and expanding territorial disputes in this geography are contributing to the rapid adoption of advanced military systems and devices which is likely to boost the adoption of GPS anti-jamming systems and devices during the forecast period.

Global GPS Anti-Jamming Market is segmented as follows:

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: By Receiver Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Military & Government Grade

Commercial Transportation Grade

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: By Technique Outlook (2022-2028)

Nulling

Beam Steering

Civilian

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Military

Civilian

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Flight Control

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Position

Navigation and Timing,

Targeting

Casualty Evacuation

Other

GPS Anti-Jamming Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

