Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnemonic: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT)one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces that it has crossed the 20-customer threshold on its TOOBone offer.

The service developed by Spartoo has doubled its number of customers since December 2021, when the Group announced the registration of its tenth customer.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, stated: "This new level is in line with the very good start recorded by our TooBone offer in 2021. We are very pleased with the confidence granted by all these professionals, which reflects the expertise we have acquired of every lever in our industry. We intend to continue this dynamic development of our services which ensure a strong synergy with our BtoC activity through, in particular, the continuous improvement of our offer and our customer service."

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005510/en/

