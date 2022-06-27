DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

27th June 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW

Share Listing Pay Distribution Income Name ISIN class TIDM currency Ex-Date Date Amount (in share class currency currency) LSPU 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN USD 2022 07/ * 2022 LSPX 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ * 2022 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LAUU 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU0496786905 EUR LN USD 2022 07/ 1 2022 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS SGQP 06/07/ 08/ ETF - Dist LU0832436512 EUR LN GBX 2022 07/ 4.1 2022 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXJ 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 2.1 2022 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXG 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 2.1 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U13G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407887162 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.7 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US13 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407887162 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.7 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U71G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888053 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.77 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US71 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888053 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.77 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U37G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888996 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.93 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US37 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407888996 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.93 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U10G 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407890620 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 2.08 2022 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US10 06/07/ 08/ Dist LU1407890620 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 2.08 2022 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long COUK 06/07/ 08/ Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407891602 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 1.98 2022 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS GILS 06/07/ 08/ ETF - Dist LU1407892592 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 1.46 2022 Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked GILI 06/07/ 08/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407893301 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.39 2022 Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS GIL5 06/07/ 08/ ETF - Dist LU1439943090 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.13 2022 TIPG 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN GBX 2022 07/ 0.74 2022 TIPU 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.74 2022 Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly TIPH 06/07/ 08/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1452600601 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ * 2022 Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly KLMG 06/07/ 08/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1563455630 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ * 2022 MFEX 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1646360971 EUR LN GBP 2022 07/ 1.24 2022 100D 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist LU1650492256 GBP LN GBX 2022 07/ 2.39 2022 LCUS 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.09 2022 LCUD 06/07/ 08/ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.09 2022 Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF LCUK 06/07/ 08/ - Dist LU1781541096 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.22 2022 Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) WGES 06/07/ 08/ UCITS ETF - Dist LU1799934499 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.14 2022 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GIST 06/07/ 08/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1910939849 USD LN USD 2022 07/ 0.06 2022 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GISG 06/07/ 08/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP LU1910940425 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ 0.05 - Dist 2022 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to SP5G 06/07/ 08/ GBP - Dist LU1950341179 GBP LN GBP 2022 07/ * 2022 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) GOUD 06/07/ 08/

June 27, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)