Montag, 27.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Sommer-Jackpot? Spannendster Launch des Jahres: Reale Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher?
27.06.2022
Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Lyxor International Asset Management (LSPU) Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 27-Jun-2022 / 16:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

______________________________________________________________________

27th June 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 

Share     Listing     Pay Distribution Income 
Name                    ISIN     class   TIDM currency Ex-Date Date Amount (in share class 
                             currency               currency) 
                                  LSPU     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)    LU0496786657 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ * 
                                             2022 
                                  LSPX     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)    LU0496786657 USD    LN  GBX   2022  07/ * 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF -             LAUU     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU0496786905 EUR    LN  USD   2022  07/ 1 
                                             2022 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS              SGQP     06/07/ 08/ 
ETF - Dist                 LU0832436512 EUR    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 4.1 
                                             2022 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF -              PAXJ     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1220245556 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 2.1 
                                             2022 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF -              PAXG     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1220245556 USD    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 2.1 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U13G     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407887162 USD    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 0.7 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US13     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407887162 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 0.7 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U71G     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407888053 USD    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 0.77 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US71     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407888053 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 0.77 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U37G     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407888996 USD    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 0.93 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US37     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407888996 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 0.93 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U10G     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407890620 USD    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 2.08 
                                             2022 
Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US10     06/07/ 08/ 
Dist                    LU1407890620 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 2.08 
                                             2022 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long               COUK     06/07/ 08/ 
Dated UCITS ETF - Dist           LU1407891602 GBP    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 1.98 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS              GILS     06/07/ 08/ 
ETF - Dist                 LU1407892592 GBP    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 1.46 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked             GILI     06/07/ 08/ 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist         LU1407893301 GBP    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 0.39 
                                             2022 
Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS              GIL5     06/07/ 08/ 
ETF - Dist                 LU1439943090 GBP    LN  GBP   2022  07/ 0.13 
                                             2022 
                                  TIPG     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1452600270 USD    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 0.74 
                                             2022 
                                  TIPU     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1452600270 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 0.74 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly            TIPH     06/07/ 08/ 
Hedged to GBP - Dist            LU1452600601 GBP    LN  GBP   2022  07/ * 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly             KLMG     06/07/ 08/ 
Hedged to GBP - Dist            LU1563455630 GBP    LN  GBP   2022  07/ * 
                                             2022 
                                  MFEX     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1646360971 EUR    LN  GBP   2022  07/ 1.24 
                                             2022 
                                  100D     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist       LU1650492256 GBP    LN  GBX   2022  07/ 2.39 
                                             2022 
                                  LCUS     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD    LN  GBP   2022  07/ 0.09 
                                             2022 
                                  LCUD     06/07/ 08/ 
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1781540957 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 0.09 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF            LCUK     06/07/ 08/ 
- Dist                   LU1781541096 GBP    LN  GBP   2022  07/ 0.22 
                                             2022 
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR)              WGES     06/07/ 08/ 
UCITS ETF - Dist              LU1799934499 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 0.14 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y              GIST     06/07/ 08/ 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist         LU1910939849 USD    LN  USD   2022  07/ 0.06 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y              GISG     06/07/ 08/ 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP LU1910940425 GBP    LN  GBP   2022  07/ 0.05 
- Dist                                          2022 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to             SP5G     06/07/ 08/ 
GBP - Dist                 LU1950341179 GBP    LN  GBP   2022  07/ * 
                                             2022 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR)               GOUD     06/07/ 08/

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
