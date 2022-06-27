DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - LYXOR Index Fund

LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company")

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

27th June 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW

Name ISIN Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Distribution Income Amount currency currency Date (in share class currency) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 06/07/ 08/07 3.52 Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 06/07/ 08/07 1.95 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR) LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 06/07/ 08/07 1.95 UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD UHYG GBP 06/07/ 08/07 2.92 ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD USHY USD 06/07/ 08/07 2.92 ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 06/07/ 08/07 0.94 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 06/07/ 08/07 0.94 - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS LU1598689153 EUR MMS GBP 06/07/ 08/07 9.56 ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging LU1686830909 USD LEMB USD 06/07/ 08/07 4.27 Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022 Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1812090543 EUR YIEL EUR 06/07/ 08/07 3.39 ETF - Dist LN 2022 /2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 06th July 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

