27.06.2022
Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - LYXOR Index Fund

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - LYXOR Index Fund

Lyxor International Asset Management (MFDD) Lyxor International Asset Management: Distribution 06 July 2022 - LYXOR Index Fund 27-Jun-2022 / 16:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company")

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management

Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France

_______________________________________________________________

27th June 2022 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW 

Name                 ISIN     Share class TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay  Distribution Income Amount 
                         currency     currency     Date (in share class currency) 
Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG (DR) - UCITS ETF LU0908501132 EUR     MFDD GBP   06/07/ 08/07 3.52 
Dist                             LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR)  LU1285959703 USD     USIG USD   06/07/ 08/07 1.95 
UCITS ETF - Dist                       LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor ESG USD Corporate Bond (DR)  LU1285959703 USD     USIX GBX   06/07/ 08/07 1.95 
UCITS ETF - Dist                       LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD     UHYG GBP   06/07/ 08/07 2.92 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1435356149 USD     USHY USD   06/07/ 08/07 2.92 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD     BUOY USD   06/07/ 08/07 0.94 
- Dist                            LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF LU1571051751 USD     SWIM GBP   06/07/ 08/07 0.94 
- Dist                            LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS LU1598689153 EUR     MMS GBP   06/07/ 08/07 9.56 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging    LU1686830909 USD     LEMB USD   06/07/ 08/07 4.27 
Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist              LN      2022  /2022 
Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS LU1812090543 EUR     YIEL EUR   06/07/ 08/07 3.39 
ETF - Dist                          LN      2022  /2022

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 06th July 2022.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

