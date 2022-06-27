DJ GEVELOT S.A.: weekly report of share buyback transactions June 27,2022

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 27 juin 2022

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 20 au 24 juin 2022

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 20/06/2022 FR0000033888 1 180,500 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 21/06/2022 FR0000033888 18 182,000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 22/06/2022 FR0000033888 17 182,000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

