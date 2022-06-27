First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061551033 SAMESYSTEM The company is given observation status because the board of directors have today at its meeting decided that the shareholders of SameSystem A/S will be convened - with a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 4 weeks statutory notice - to an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26 August 2022 at 2 p.m. Furthermore, the current board of directors have decided that it will not make themselves available for re-election at the extraordinary shareholders meeting. On 27 May 2022 the company announced the appointment of interim CEO Henrik Ritlov. On 22 June 2022 the company announced the resignation of the company's CFO. The company is given observation status because there is substantial uncertainty regarding the company's organization. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 27 June 2022. __________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.