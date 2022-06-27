Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to accept as Executive Chairman & Director, Mr. Matthew Markin.

Mr. Markin brings 25 years of experience leading corporate teams for multi-million dollar companies across various industries and has led corporate sales, investment banking teams and real estate development and construction divisions. He is currently the President and CEO of Markin Capital Group, Ltd., a full-service investment-banking firm based in Melbourne, Australia. As President, Mr. Markin is responsible for providing financing for private and public companies traded on the US, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges.

From April 2017 until April 2022, Mr. Markin was the SVP of Sales for Medical Air Services Association (MASA), a USA based company providing Air and Ground Ambulance insurance protection. He was responsible for creating a new B2C Sales model within the MASA organisation and grew sales from $1 Million per year to over $30 million in 2021 with operations in 35 US states. Mr. Markin also oversaw all lead generation and marketing programs.

From April 2014 to April 2017, Mr. Markin served as the SVP of Sales for SCI direct, a division of Service Corporation International. The NYSE listed company was responsible for a sales team of over 500 independent contractors that generated over $200 million in revenues with 90 offices across the USA. He was also responsible to oversee a marketing budget of over $35 million per year through a direct mail program.

During his career, Mr. Markin has served on the Board of Directors of several public companies as a director and officer.

StraightUp's CFO and Director, Daniel Cruz says, "The Red Lake properties in Ontario have recently attracted international consolidation and investments from major gold mining companies based as far as Australia. This resurgence of investment interest in the region has led to StraightUp attracting an International Business Person, being Mr.Markin. The Company is grateful to have Mr.Markin as a new Investor and leader of our corporate strategy to focus on our Red Lake assets."

"I am proud and delighted to serve as StraightUp's new Executive Chairman and to have the opportunity to be involved with such a world-class mining organization and an incredibly talented group of individuals," Mr. Markin said. "This is an exciting time in the resource sector, and I look forward to building a great foundation and growth potential for the company."

Additional News

Non-brokered Financing: The Company announces non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), of up 2,000,000 Units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$200,000.00. Each Unit in the Private Placement consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the subscriber to purchase one additional common share of the issuer at a price of $0.20 per warrant share for a period of two years from the closing date.

The Company may offer a portion of the Private Placement on a flow-through basis, of up to 1,000,000 Shares the FT Unit") at a price of C $.10 per common FT share.

Each FT Unit in the Private Placement consists of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the subscriber to purchase one additional common share of the issuer at a price of $0.20 per warrant share for a period of two years from the closing date.

About StraightUp Resources

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, as well as the recently acquired Bear Head Gold Project, located within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80 km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp. The Company's recently acquired Ranger/Otter claims add 3,050 hectares contiguous to the 10,000 hectare flagship properties, RLX North and South. For more information, visit: www.StraightUpResources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mark Brezer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mark Brezer

President and Director

(604) 989-6275

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129198