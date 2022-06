Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Talmine Resources Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing 25,000,000 Common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $375,000.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Richard A. Graham has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and as President and Chief Executive Officer to replace A. Murray Sinclair, who will remain of the Board. Mr. Graham has extensive public company experience and is a professional geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologist and Geophysicists of Alberta.

The Company also reports that following a geological compilation program of historical exploration activities and a field evaluation, it was determined that no further exploration work was warranted on its Tin City Tungsten-Silver-Lead-Zinc property in southeastern British Columbia. As a result, the mineral claims were allowed to lapse on April 11, 2022 and the Company no longer has any rights or obligations in regards to the Tin City property.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to for asset evaluations, working capital and general corporate purpose.

