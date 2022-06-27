This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Fraser Buchan ("Mr. Buchan") announced today that he has disposed of 600,000 Common shares (the "Disposition") of Talmine Resources Ltd. (the "Issuer").

Prior to the Disposition, Mr. Buchan held 1,237,800 Common Shares, representing 18.26% of the issued and outstanding Common shares of the Issuer.

As a result of the Disposition, Mr. Buchan now holds an aggregate of 637,800 Common shares, representing approximately 2.01% of the issued and outstanding Common shares of the Issuer as at the date hereof.

A report respecting this disposition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "Fraser Buchan"

Fraser Buchan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129212