

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.44 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.51 billion, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $12.23 billion from $12.34 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.51 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $12.23 Bln vs. $12.34 Bln last year.



