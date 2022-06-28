

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM):



Earnings: -RMB0.99 billion in Q1 vs. RMB1.78 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB1.52 in Q1 vs. RMB2.88 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB36 million or -RMB0.06 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB4.11 billion in Q1 vs. RMB4.11 billion in the same period last year.



