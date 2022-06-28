A new technology for the moving industry was introduced to the market recently. This technology supports companies nationwide by decreasing the total move time while harnessing data access points.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - MovR has released a new technology that aggregates millions of data endpoints, ultimately mapping out the entire moving process for both local and long-distance moves. These efforts enable faster transports and easier access for customers while increasing the level of transparency of goods being transported.

"This innovative technology is changing the game for those in the moving industry," says Sarah Johnson, Director of People Operations at MovR.

Through a multi-phased approach, this technology is being applied to current operating systems.



Under the current release:



*The technology is anticipated to optimize carrier networks through an end-to-end supply-chain solution by identifying and harnessing data endpoints.

*These features will integrate directly within the operational dashboard of a moving companies software for an end-to-end supply chain visibility.



"In an increasingly competitive marketplace, the ability to monitor goods, provide dedicated customer service, and pricing transparency is essential for any business that wants to stay ahead of the curve," says Chris Nelson, CEO of MovR.



About MovR



MovR's technology aims to set the standard in optimizing the overall process for shipments, crews, and customer deliveries nationwide. MovR's R&D department is always looking for new ways to improve this high-demand industry.

Contact Details:

Contact person name: Sarah Johnson

Email: media@movr.ai

Company name: MovR

Official Website: https://www.movr.ai/

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Country: USA



