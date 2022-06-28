Alion Energy trackers thread the return-on-investment needle with productivity gains from white roofs and bifacial modules, while design aggressively maximizes module count.From pv magazine USA Alion Energy's single-axis tracker racking product was originally designed to be deployed in regions where heavy installation equipment was more challenging to access, but labor might be more available. One aspect of this design philosophy is that the system is light and can be easily carried and assembled, and doesn't require metal pilings to be driven deep into the ground. And interestingly, this carries ...

