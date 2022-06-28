- (PLX AI) - Valeo signs major contract with the BMW Group in advanced driving assistance systems.
- • Valeo will provide the ADAS domain controller, sensors and software for parking and maneuvering for BMW's upcoming platform generation "Neue Klasse", due to launch in 2025
- • All driving assistance functions will be hosted and processed by the Valeo ADAS domain controller, which will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs
- • The system being developed by Valeo, BMW Group and Qualcomm is able to obtain real-time mapping and understanding of the car's surroundings as well as the interior of the vehicle, the company said
