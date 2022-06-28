DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 125,000 175,000 EUR1.014 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.872 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.995 GBP0.857 GBP0.865279 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.003593

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 700,464,665 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1600 1.014 XDUB 08:28:41 00059705209TRLO0 1051 1.014 XDUB 08:28:41 00059705208TRLO0 1600 1.014 XDUB 08:28:41 00059705207TRLO0 3200 1.014 XDUB 08:28:41 00059705206TRLO0 1600 1.014 XDUB 08:28:41 00059705205TRLO0 1600 1.014 XDUB 08:28:41 00059705204TRLO0 1594 1.012 XDUB 08:29:43 00059705251TRLO0 2500 1.012 XDUB 08:29:43 00059705250TRLO0 5566 1.008 XDUB 08:42:39 00059705905TRLO0 2500 1.008 XDUB 08:42:39 00059705906TRLO0 2147 1.008 XDUB 08:42:39 00059705907TRLO0 2370 0.998 XDUB 08:48:23 00059706064TRLO0 2217 0.998 XDUB 08:48:23 00059706063TRLO0 4303 1.002 XDUB 09:26:55 00059707529TRLO0 1577 0.995 XDUB 09:49:17 00059708487TRLO0 2940 0.995 XDUB 09:49:17 00059708488TRLO0 5335 1.000 XDUB 10:35:37 00059710783TRLO0 1300 0.999 XDUB 10:36:01 00059710796TRLO0 2500 0.999 XDUB 10:36:01 00059710795TRLO0 2590 0.999 XDUB 10:47:25 00059711133TRLO0 2181 0.999 XDUB 10:47:25 00059711132TRLO0 1933 1.004 XDUB 11:04:45 00059711784TRLO0 2749 1.004 XDUB 11:04:45 00059711783TRLO0 4357 1.004 XDUB 11:58:25 00059713606TRLO0 5063 1.004 XDUB 12:02:25 00059713797TRLO0 1400 1.004 XDUB 13:42:05 00059716887TRLO0 44 1.004 XDUB 13:42:05 00059716886TRLO0 174 1.004 XDUB 13:49:15 00059717212TRLO0 1600 1.004 XDUB 13:52:41 00059717393TRLO0 1350 1.004 XDUB 13:52:41 00059717392TRLO0 454 1.004 XDUB 13:54:25 00059717464TRLO0 390 1.004 XDUB 14:34:37 00059719406TRLO0 2100 1.004 XDUB 14:34:37 00059719405TRLO0 1600 1.004 XDUB 14:34:37 00059719404TRLO0 1056 1.004 XDUB 14:34:37 00059719403TRLO0 5344 1.004 XDUB 14:34:37 00059719402TRLO0 5000 1.002 XDUB 14:34:37 00059719409TRLO0 5316 1.000 XDUB 14:36:19 00059719505TRLO0 40 1.000 XDUB 14:36:19 00059719504TRLO0 5137 1.008 XDUB 15:04:00 00059721389TRLO0 1997 1.006 XDUB 15:08:49 00059721973TRLO0 2932 1.006 XDUB 15:10:52 00059722147TRLO0 382 1.006 XDUB 15:12:50 00059722268TRLO0 4460 1.004 XDUB 15:23:03 00059722869TRLO0 1582 1.002 XDUB 15:29:59 00059723389TRLO0 2180 0.999 XDUB 15:42:57 00059724657TRLO0 2696 0.999 XDUB 15:46:19 00059725015TRLO0 4428 1.000 XDUB 15:56:07 00059725855TRLO0 1424 0.996 XDUB 15:58:24 00059726107TRLO0 2746 0.996 XDUB 16:07:30 00059726911TRLO0 1413 1.000 XDUB 16:21:25 00059729199TRLO0 1382 1.000 XDUB 16:21:25 00059729198TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 86.60 XLON 08:16:47 00059704929TRLO0 1000 86.60 XLON 08:16:47 00059704931TRLO0 3000 86.60 XLON 08:16:47 00059704930TRLO0 509 86.60 XLON 08:17:49 00059704950TRLO0 1508 86.60 XLON 08:17:49 00059704949TRLO0 1000 86.60 XLON 08:17:49 00059704948TRLO0 2209 86.60 XLON 08:19:21 00059704984TRLO0 1000 86.60 XLON 08:19:21 00059704983TRLO0 1000 87.20 XLON 08:21:24 00059705019TRLO0 3154 87.20 XLON 08:21:24 00059705020TRLO0 3458 87.10 XLON 08:22:45 00059705053TRLO0 3302 87.10 XLON 08:28:45 00059705210TRLO0 2341 86.90 XLON 08:29:43 00059705248TRLO0 692 86.90 XLON 08:29:43 00059705247TRLO0 3000 87.00 XLON 08:29:43 00059705249TRLO0 2000 86.70 XLON 08:37:17 00059705634TRLO0 3478 86.70 XLON 08:42:39 00059705904TRLO0 978 86.70 XLON 08:42:39 00059705903TRLO0 3005 86.50 XLON 08:42:40 00059705908TRLO0 298 86.50 XLON 09:05:45 00059706797TRLO0 936 86.50 XLON 09:05:45 00059706796TRLO0 838 86.50 XLON 09:05:45 00059706795TRLO0 1036 86.50 XLON 09:05:45 00059706794TRLO0 2428 86.30 XLON 09:26:01 00059707443TRLO0 934 86.30 XLON 09:26:01 00059707442TRLO0 3000 86.40 XLON 09:26:01 00059707444TRLO0 1077 85.80 XLON 09:49:18 00059708489TRLO0 1338 85.90 XLON 09:49:18 00059708491TRLO0 3000 85.90 XLON 09:49:18 00059708490TRLO0 3000 85.70 XLON 10:17:27 00059709552TRLO0 3000 86.20 XLON 10:35:37 00059710781TRLO0 1985 86.20 XLON 10:35:37 00059710782TRLO0 3283 85.90 XLON 10:40:37 00059710893TRLO0 141 85.90 XLON 10:40:37 00059710892TRLO0 3000 86.10 XLON 10:40:37 00059710894TRLO0 2292 86.30 XLON 11:11:32 00059712010TRLO0 664 86.30 XLON 11:11:32 00059712009TRLO0 1955 86.60 XLON 11:53:25 00059713364TRLO0 591 86.60 XLON 11:53:25 00059713363TRLO0 514 86.60 XLON 11:53:25 00059713362TRLO0 3604 86.70 XLON 12:05:55 00059713888TRLO0 3198 86.60 XLON 12:06:05 00059713891TRLO0 3051 86.60 XLON 12:22:05 00059714384TRLO0 441 86.60 XLON 12:22:05 00059714383TRLO0 3217 86.40 XLON 12:25:27 00059714507TRLO0 2266 86.40 XLON 12:25:27 00059714508TRLO0 3340 86.60 XLON 12:48:35 00059715187TRLO0 342 86.60 XLON 13:01:27 00059715586TRLO0 2600 86.60 XLON 13:01:27 00059715585TRLO0 3160 86.60 XLON 13:11:28 00059715916TRLO0 2860 86.60 XLON 13:18:28 00059716077TRLO0 2902 86.60 XLON 13:30:53 00059716416TRLO0 3427 86.60 XLON 13:38:16 00059716727TRLO0 3543 86.60 XLON 13:38:21 00059716728TRLO0 2979 86.80 XLON 14:25:37 00059718803TRLO0 465 86.80 XLON 14:25:37 00059718802TRLO0 62 86.90 XLON 14:32:13 00059719252TRLO0 2318 86.80 XLON 14:34:37 00059719400TRLO0 770 86.80 XLON 14:34:37 00059719399TRLO0 2853 86.60 XLON 14:34:37 00059719401TRLO0 937 86.60 XLON 14:34:37 00059719407TRLO0 2330 86.60 XLON 14:34:37 00059719408TRLO0 1665 86.90 XLON 14:52:48 00059720533TRLO0 7857 87.10 XLON 14:56:54 00059720897TRLO0 5168 87.20 XLON 15:03:38 00059721341TRLO0 62 86.60 XLON 15:12:50 00059722271TRLO0 1141 86.60 XLON 15:12:50 00059722270TRLO0 794 86.60 XLON 15:12:50 00059722269TRLO0 3186 86.60 XLON 15:17:13 00059722578TRLO0 1159 86.60 XLON 15:17:13 00059722577TRLO0 3059 86.10 XLON 15:31:48 00059723564TRLO0 3409 86.10 XLON 15:33:41 00059723765TRLO0 1184 86.20 XLON 15:49:42 00059725267TRLO0 2788 86.30 XLON 15:55:13 00059725750TRLO0 3346 86.30 XLON 15:56:07 00059725854TRLO0 456 86.30 XLON 15:56:07 00059725853TRLO0 2991 85.90 XLON 15:57:09 00059725997TRLO0 228 85.90 XLON 16:01:30 00059726346TRLO0 2847 85.90 XLON 16:07:30 00059726909TRLO0 1535 85.90 XLON 16:07:30 00059726910TRLO0 982 86.10 XLON 16:20:02 00059728971TRLO0 164 86.20 XLON 16:20:07 00059728984TRLO0 3685 86.30 XLON 16:23:34 00059729451TRLO0 190 86.30 XLON 16:23:37 00059729455TRLO0 3495 86.30 XLON 16:23:37 00059729456TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 170952 EQS News ID: 1384931 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)