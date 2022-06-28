Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
28.06.22
08:02 Uhr
0,985 Euro
-0,006
-0,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9901,01010:00
28.06.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     175,000 
                            EUR1.014 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.872 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.995     GBP0.857 
 
                                    GBP0.865279 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.003593

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 700,464,665 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1600       1.014         XDUB      08:28:41      00059705209TRLO0 
1051       1.014         XDUB      08:28:41      00059705208TRLO0 
1600       1.014         XDUB      08:28:41      00059705207TRLO0 
3200       1.014         XDUB      08:28:41      00059705206TRLO0 
1600       1.014         XDUB      08:28:41      00059705205TRLO0 
1600       1.014         XDUB      08:28:41      00059705204TRLO0 
1594       1.012         XDUB      08:29:43      00059705251TRLO0 
2500       1.012         XDUB      08:29:43      00059705250TRLO0 
5566       1.008         XDUB      08:42:39      00059705905TRLO0 
2500       1.008         XDUB      08:42:39      00059705906TRLO0 
2147       1.008         XDUB      08:42:39      00059705907TRLO0 
2370       0.998         XDUB      08:48:23      00059706064TRLO0 
2217       0.998         XDUB      08:48:23      00059706063TRLO0 
4303       1.002         XDUB      09:26:55      00059707529TRLO0 
1577       0.995         XDUB      09:49:17      00059708487TRLO0 
2940       0.995         XDUB      09:49:17      00059708488TRLO0 
5335       1.000         XDUB      10:35:37      00059710783TRLO0 
1300       0.999         XDUB      10:36:01      00059710796TRLO0 
2500       0.999         XDUB      10:36:01      00059710795TRLO0 
2590       0.999         XDUB      10:47:25      00059711133TRLO0 
2181       0.999         XDUB      10:47:25      00059711132TRLO0 
1933       1.004         XDUB      11:04:45      00059711784TRLO0 
2749       1.004         XDUB      11:04:45      00059711783TRLO0 
4357       1.004         XDUB      11:58:25      00059713606TRLO0 
5063       1.004         XDUB      12:02:25      00059713797TRLO0 
1400       1.004         XDUB      13:42:05      00059716887TRLO0 
44        1.004         XDUB      13:42:05      00059716886TRLO0 
174       1.004         XDUB      13:49:15      00059717212TRLO0 
1600       1.004         XDUB      13:52:41      00059717393TRLO0 
1350       1.004         XDUB      13:52:41      00059717392TRLO0 
454       1.004         XDUB      13:54:25      00059717464TRLO0 
390       1.004         XDUB      14:34:37      00059719406TRLO0 
2100       1.004         XDUB      14:34:37      00059719405TRLO0 
1600       1.004         XDUB      14:34:37      00059719404TRLO0 
1056       1.004         XDUB      14:34:37      00059719403TRLO0 
5344       1.004         XDUB      14:34:37      00059719402TRLO0 
5000       1.002         XDUB      14:34:37      00059719409TRLO0 
5316       1.000         XDUB      14:36:19      00059719505TRLO0 
40        1.000         XDUB      14:36:19      00059719504TRLO0 
5137       1.008         XDUB      15:04:00      00059721389TRLO0 
1997       1.006         XDUB      15:08:49      00059721973TRLO0 
2932       1.006         XDUB      15:10:52      00059722147TRLO0 
382       1.006         XDUB      15:12:50      00059722268TRLO0 
4460       1.004         XDUB      15:23:03      00059722869TRLO0 
1582       1.002         XDUB      15:29:59      00059723389TRLO0 
2180       0.999         XDUB      15:42:57      00059724657TRLO0 
2696       0.999         XDUB      15:46:19      00059725015TRLO0 
4428       1.000         XDUB      15:56:07      00059725855TRLO0 
1424       0.996         XDUB      15:58:24      00059726107TRLO0 
2746       0.996         XDUB      16:07:30      00059726911TRLO0 
1413       1.000         XDUB      16:21:25      00059729199TRLO0 
1382       1.000         XDUB      16:21:25      00059729198TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       86.60         XLON      08:16:47      00059704929TRLO0 
1000       86.60         XLON      08:16:47      00059704931TRLO0 
3000       86.60         XLON      08:16:47      00059704930TRLO0 
509       86.60         XLON      08:17:49      00059704950TRLO0 
1508       86.60         XLON      08:17:49      00059704949TRLO0 
1000       86.60         XLON      08:17:49      00059704948TRLO0 
2209       86.60         XLON      08:19:21      00059704984TRLO0 
1000       86.60         XLON      08:19:21      00059704983TRLO0 
1000       87.20         XLON      08:21:24      00059705019TRLO0 
3154       87.20         XLON      08:21:24      00059705020TRLO0 
3458       87.10         XLON      08:22:45      00059705053TRLO0 
3302       87.10         XLON      08:28:45      00059705210TRLO0 
2341       86.90         XLON      08:29:43      00059705248TRLO0 
692       86.90         XLON      08:29:43      00059705247TRLO0 
3000       87.00         XLON      08:29:43      00059705249TRLO0 
2000       86.70         XLON      08:37:17      00059705634TRLO0 
3478       86.70         XLON      08:42:39      00059705904TRLO0 
978       86.70         XLON      08:42:39      00059705903TRLO0 
3005       86.50         XLON      08:42:40      00059705908TRLO0 
298       86.50         XLON      09:05:45      00059706797TRLO0 
936       86.50         XLON      09:05:45      00059706796TRLO0 
838       86.50         XLON      09:05:45      00059706795TRLO0 
1036       86.50         XLON      09:05:45      00059706794TRLO0 
2428       86.30         XLON      09:26:01      00059707443TRLO0 
934       86.30         XLON      09:26:01      00059707442TRLO0 
3000       86.40         XLON      09:26:01      00059707444TRLO0 
1077       85.80         XLON      09:49:18      00059708489TRLO0 
1338       85.90         XLON      09:49:18      00059708491TRLO0 
3000       85.90         XLON      09:49:18      00059708490TRLO0 
3000       85.70         XLON      10:17:27      00059709552TRLO0 
3000       86.20         XLON      10:35:37      00059710781TRLO0 
1985       86.20         XLON      10:35:37      00059710782TRLO0 
3283       85.90         XLON      10:40:37      00059710893TRLO0 
141       85.90         XLON      10:40:37      00059710892TRLO0 
3000       86.10         XLON      10:40:37      00059710894TRLO0 
2292       86.30         XLON      11:11:32      00059712010TRLO0 
664       86.30         XLON      11:11:32      00059712009TRLO0 
1955       86.60         XLON      11:53:25      00059713364TRLO0 
591       86.60         XLON      11:53:25      00059713363TRLO0 
514       86.60         XLON      11:53:25      00059713362TRLO0 
3604       86.70         XLON      12:05:55      00059713888TRLO0 
3198       86.60         XLON      12:06:05      00059713891TRLO0 
3051       86.60         XLON      12:22:05      00059714384TRLO0 
441       86.60         XLON      12:22:05      00059714383TRLO0 
3217       86.40         XLON      12:25:27      00059714507TRLO0 
2266       86.40         XLON      12:25:27      00059714508TRLO0 
3340       86.60         XLON      12:48:35      00059715187TRLO0 
342       86.60         XLON      13:01:27      00059715586TRLO0 
2600       86.60         XLON      13:01:27      00059715585TRLO0 
3160       86.60         XLON      13:11:28      00059715916TRLO0 
2860       86.60         XLON      13:18:28      00059716077TRLO0 
2902       86.60         XLON      13:30:53      00059716416TRLO0 
3427       86.60         XLON      13:38:16      00059716727TRLO0 
3543       86.60         XLON      13:38:21      00059716728TRLO0 
2979       86.80         XLON      14:25:37      00059718803TRLO0 
465       86.80         XLON      14:25:37      00059718802TRLO0 
62        86.90         XLON      14:32:13      00059719252TRLO0 
2318       86.80         XLON      14:34:37      00059719400TRLO0 
770       86.80         XLON      14:34:37      00059719399TRLO0 
2853       86.60         XLON      14:34:37      00059719401TRLO0 
937       86.60         XLON      14:34:37      00059719407TRLO0 
2330       86.60         XLON      14:34:37      00059719408TRLO0 
1665       86.90         XLON      14:52:48      00059720533TRLO0 
7857       87.10         XLON      14:56:54      00059720897TRLO0 
5168       87.20         XLON      15:03:38      00059721341TRLO0 
62        86.60         XLON      15:12:50      00059722271TRLO0 
1141       86.60         XLON      15:12:50      00059722270TRLO0 
794       86.60         XLON      15:12:50      00059722269TRLO0 
3186       86.60         XLON      15:17:13      00059722578TRLO0 
1159       86.60         XLON      15:17:13      00059722577TRLO0 
3059       86.10         XLON      15:31:48      00059723564TRLO0 
3409       86.10         XLON      15:33:41      00059723765TRLO0 
1184       86.20         XLON      15:49:42      00059725267TRLO0 
2788       86.30         XLON      15:55:13      00059725750TRLO0 
3346       86.30         XLON      15:56:07      00059725854TRLO0 
456       86.30         XLON      15:56:07      00059725853TRLO0 
2991       85.90         XLON      15:57:09      00059725997TRLO0 
228       85.90         XLON      16:01:30      00059726346TRLO0 
2847       85.90         XLON      16:07:30      00059726909TRLO0 
1535       85.90         XLON      16:07:30      00059726910TRLO0 
982       86.10         XLON      16:20:02      00059728971TRLO0 
164       86.20         XLON      16:20:07      00059728984TRLO0 
3685       86.30         XLON      16:23:34      00059729451TRLO0 
190       86.30         XLON      16:23:37      00059729455TRLO0 
3495       86.30         XLON      16:23:37      00059729456TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  170952 
EQS News ID:  1384931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
